More than paper: The Buick Heritage Alliance also preserves cars

The BHA’s 1970 Buick GS 455 factory show car was featured on the cover of the Jan. 1, 2025, Old Cars. Buick painted it a special Fireglow Red Pearl color and gave it a unique all-white interior. The glass was not tinted in order to prevent blue-tinting to the pearl white interior while on show stand. Courtesy of Alan Oldfield

The Buick Heritage Alliance (BHA) formed more than 20 years ago with one mission: the preservation of all things Buick. For people who love Buicks, the BHA will help research their Buicks so they can be restored and preserved. The BHA collects, compiles, catalogues, and shares information on the history of Buick and those who contributed to its development.

The BHA is best known for its impressive collection of Buick literature, now housed at the AACA Library and Research Center in Hershey, Pa. Anyone may access the collection via the BHA website at https://www.buickheritage

alliance.org. But the BHA’s preservation efforts also include several historically important Buick automobiles.

1970 GS show car

In the fall of 1969, two identical 1970 GS Stage 1 Buicks fresh off the assembly line were turned into stunning show cars for the Chicago Auto Show. One became the well-known GSX show car, and the other is this one-of-a-kind eye-catching coupe in Fireglow Red Pearl with a pure white interior. Both caused a sensation during their debut at the Chicago Auto Show and on the auto show circuit. They luckily escaped the crusher when noted Columbus, Ohio, Buick dealer Len Immke convinced General Motors to sell the cars to him, with the agreement that he would not resell them. A few years later, they were, in fact, both sold. This Fireglow example ended up in the hands of racer Ed Balling, who immediately installed 4.30:1 rear-end ratio gears. He retired the GS in 1978 after its engine had been blown.

In 2003, it was purchased and restored by John Chamberlain using a correct-code and year-date engine block, fitted with the car’s original cylinder heads, carburetor, distributor and pistons. He also re-installed the original 3.64:1 gear set. The cracked paint was re-sprayed to the correct color.

It then passed through a succession of owners before recently being donated to the Buick Heritage Alliance. During its time through multiple owners, the pure-white carpet was replaced with standard black cut-pile.

Between December 2024 and November 2025, the BHA invested in correctly restoring the car to its original, as-shown-in-1970 condition. Thanks to enthusiast-professionals Ajesh Parikh, Adam Martin and Jason Walls for their work on the restoration.

This GS is highly optioned with a Stage 1 455-cid V-8 pumping out 360 hp and 510 lb.-ft. of torque coupled to a Turbo Hydra-matic automatic transmission and a 3.64 positive-traction rear end. Options include power steering, disc brakes, power windows and locks, AM-FM radio, 15x7 five-spoked chrome-plated wheels and Goodyear Polyglas G60-15 GT tires. It has absolutely clear window glass, because any window tint would cast a blue glow on the white interior.

In November 2025, the freshly restored Fireglow Red Pearl GS showcar debuted at the prestigious Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals in Rosemont, Ill., drawing crowds of enthusiasts throughout the weekend.

This unique 1970 GS is now on display at NATMUS (National Auto & Truck Museum) in Auburn, Ind.

This 1995 Buick Riviera convertible is the only known survivor of as many as three built by GM. Courtesy of Alan Oldfield

1995 Riviera convertible

The eighth-generation Buick Riviera was introduced for the 1995 model year and was immediately recognized for its ride, comfort, power and styling. Although a convertible was not initially planned for production, the Riviera and platform mate Oldsmobile Aurora were built with world-class stiffness, leading GM to study the idea of a convertible Riviera. Reportedly three test cars may have been built, but this is the only known survivor. (Rumors have persisted over the years that the convertible was the work of a rogue GM employee, who was subsequently fired after this convertible concept car was discovered, but that story was debunked by reliable GM sources.)

Thanks to a generous donation by member Len Woelfel, this unique and striking one-of-a-kind Riviera is now part of the Buick Heritage Alliance collection.

In a rare color of Dark Cherry Metallic, it has all the hallmarks of a working convertible, but no top was fitted, and the tonneau cover does not open. Powered by a supercharged V-6 offering 225 hp and 275 lb.-ft. of torque, it is front-wheel drive and sits on special 17-in. wheels, slightly larger than stock 16-in. wheels. The platinum beige interior with wood trim is stock, as are the instruments and controls.

Showing slightly more than 2,700 miles, this unique chapter in Buick history is maintained by the BHA so Buick enthusiasts of today and the future can appreciate the style and grace of this unique model from Buick history.

You can also see this car in person at NATMUS in Auburn, Ind. — next to the 1970 GS show car.

This 1937 Buick Special convertible sedan is one of just 1,700 built during that notable year in Buick production. Courtesy of Alan Oldfield

1937 Buick Model 40C

Despite the ongoing depression in America, the Buicks of 1937 debuted as bigger, better and more beautiful than before. In fact, this Model 40C Special five-passenger convertible sedan was a new model for the year. Buick produced nearly 1,700 of them for domestic and export sales.

The BHA’s example was in a sad state before undergoing extensive restoration, and today delights with its art deco interior, tear-drop headlamps and a split grille that is considered a masterpiece of design.

Other highlights include the highly desirable dual sidemount spare tires, dual side mirrors, white sidewall tires and a factory radio. Its 248-cid, 100-hp overhead-valve straight-eight engine accelerates with authority, and its four-wheel hydraulic brakes perform flawlessly.

This 1965 Buick Skylark convertible was donated from single-family ownership. Courtesy of Alan Oldfield

1965 Buick Skylark convertible

From the beginning, the name “Skylark” meant something special at Buick. In 1953, it was a full-size flagship for Buick, a Motorama show car come to life. In 1961, Skylark became Buick’s import-fighting small car, but in 1964, it evolved into a line of popular midsize cars that were a sales bonanza.

This 1965 Skylark convertible, part of the BHA’s collection of significant Buicks, is a stunning award-winning restoration. Its Wildcat 310 engine carries a reputation for spirited performance by displacing 300 cubic inches with a Rochester two-barrel carburetor and 9.0:1 compression. This car has Buick’s Super Turbine 300 automatic transmission, four-wheel drum brakes, 14-in. chrome-plated five-spoke wheels and a bench seat with medium-blue upholstery. Its restoration preserves the car as new.

This car was donated to the BHA after the passing of long-time BCA member, and former president, Al Eichelberger. His parents purchased it new, and it was his mother’s pride and joy. Though other cars came and went through Al’s family, Al saw to it that this never left. It holds a treasured spot in the BHA’s collection.

Preserving Buick history

Throughout its 20-year history, the BHA has been powered by the generosity of the Buick community for donations to fund its ongoing work of collecting and sharing Buick literature, and more recently, preserving historically significant Buick automobiles. You can help support this important work by donating literature, funds or even a Buick vehicle to the BHA. As a 501c3 corporation, your donation may well be tax deductible.

Learn more at www.buickheritagealliance.org or contact BHA President Jeff Brashares at usa.jbrashares@cma-cgm.com, or call 614-361-7299.

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