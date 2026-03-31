2026 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance taps Duesenberg Model J with top honors

This year's event was the 31st presentation of this world-famous premier automotive show that took place March 4-8 in Florida's picturesque Amelia Island. It was touted as their "Pearl Jubilee".

Attendance and spectator turnout was strong and exceeded previous years' numbers.

New for this year was moving the main event, the showing and judging of classics from Sunday to Saturday. Last year a forecasted thunderstorm prompted the change, and the organizers have made it permanent because of the the positive reaction from attendees.

The event ran 5 days including a Gooding auction preview at the Omni hotel and a 170-car lively auction hosted by Broad Arrow Inc. The auction saw an impressive sell-through rate of 92%, which was the best this reporter has ever seen.

All 275 registered entrants for the Concours were displayed on the Ritz-Carltons impeccably manicured Golf Course.

And the Winners Were...

Best of Show Concours d'Elegance

1931 Duesenberg Model J - This Dusenberg was complete with a custom body fabricated by Weymann American company and laid down at the Duesenberg factory.

This car is a true speedster/roadster sans rollup windows and door handles. Notable design elements include a single person rumble seat, pontoon fenders, and soon to be in vogue on these one-of-a-kind customs the elimination of any running boards.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Best of Show - Concours de Sport

1969 McLaren M8B by Mouse Motors - This specialty built for Can-Am racing one of a kind was powered by a 427 Chevrolet. It was driven by Bruce McLaren and Denny Holmes, and it went on to win all eleven of the Can-Am races for that season (1969)

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Best-in-Class Winners

American Limited Production Class

1959 Dodge Royal Convertible - This two-toned pristine example seemed to have every box checked on its options list, including the D-500 sports package, churning 345bhp out of 383cid. The rarity of this combination is attested by its production statistics, only 13 made! Owned by Scott and November Nickett.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

1957 Chrysler Dual Ghia collaboration Badged as a "Dart 400" - This Chrysler "Concept" car was featured at the Turin expo that year. It is powered by a 392 Hemi with twin WCFBs, three-speed Torqueflite pushbutton transmission, twin exhausts, air conditioning and get this, a 16rpm custom record player on the console! Currently residing in the Maine Classic Car Museum.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

1953 two-seater convertible Studebaker -This two-seater was never put into production, but the downsizing of an existing car was covered in excruciating detail. It was badged as a "Speedster II". It won Best in Class for Limited American Production. Owners John and Veronica Petru.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Best American Pre War

1941 Nash Ambassador 6 convertible - This 1941 Nash Ambassador 6 convertible won the distinction of being the best American prewar entry. In 1978 its body off restoration was effected by Graveyard Run Restorations.

An original local car owned by David Bowling, options included AM vacuum tube radio, period correct fog lamps, fender skirts and a side rear view mirror with an aimable spotlight.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

'Sleeve Valve Classics' Best in Class

1938 French Panhard Dynamic - This prewar French Panhard Dynamic won the "Sleeve Valve Classics" best in class. This 1938 ante bellum example is curated by the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Best in Class Production Built Turbo's 1971 to 1990

1987 Buick Grand National - This 1987 Buick Grand National won the Best in Class for Production Built Turbo's 1971 to 1990. It bested a passel of European manufactured entries! Owners Andy and Stacy Starr.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Specialty Award Pre War American Heritage

1930 Cord L29 - A 1930 Cord L29 won a Specialty Award for Pre War American Heritage. Owned by Brian Cunat, you have got to admire the detail paid to the flathead straight eight.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Blue Ribbon Best in Class American Limited Production

1952 Chrysler Ghia - This Ghia Styling Special was made in 1952! for Chrysler corporation. It won a blue ribbon best in class for American Limited Production. Yes, near as anyone knows, this years ahead quantum leap in styling was a one of a kind. Owner Mark Hyman.

Courtesy Charles Farley

Best in Class European Post-War Sports II

1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato coupe - This 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato coupe claimed the best in class for the European Post-War Sports II category. Owner David MacNeil.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Best in Class Pre-War Rolls Royce Class

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II - This 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II was awarded the Best in Class for the Pre-War Rolls Royce class, which is a distinct class only for these automotive gems. Just one of the many in the Lehrman Collection.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

Best in Class Supercharged Pre War Mercedes Benz

1927 Mercedes Benz 630 Roadster - Concluding this peek at all the outstanding examples of automotive art and engineering is this 1927 Mercedes Benz 630 Roadster. It won the Best in Class for Supercharged prewar Mercedes Benz. Owners Nicholas and Shelly Schorsch - Audrain Collections.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

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