10 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Houston sale
Mecum is holding their 2026 Houston auction April 9-11 at the NRG Center. Here are a few vehicles to keep an eye on.
Mecum is holding their 2026 Houston auction April 9-11 at the NRG Center. Here are ten unique rides that are worthy of keeping an eye on.
1926 Buick Depot Hack
Lot F278 // Friday, April 10th// Houston 2026
- Inline six, 3-sp manual
- Professionally restored by Blue Ridge Classics, Lockport, New York
- 1926 Buick chassis
- Wood depot hack body
- Hardwood body with a varnished finish and Black steel fenders
- Period-correct lighting and trim throughout
1934 Ford Custom Limousine
Lot S265 // Saturday, April 11th// Houston 2026
- 1 of 2 produced by Downs Industries
- Downs Industries fiberglass body
- Chopped top
- 383/450 HP Chevrolet V-8 engine built by John Lingenfelter
- Richmond 6-speed manual transmission
- Custom fully boxed frame with tubular crossmembers
- Mustang II-type front suspension with tubular upper and lower control arms
- Ford 9-inch rear end with 4:11 gears
- 4-wheel disc brakes
1962 Ford Thunderbird Roadster
Lot S110.1 // Saturday, April 11th// Houston 2026
- 1 of 58 known surviving 1962 M-Code Sports Roadsters
- 1 of 4 documented in Raven Black over Red, according to the Thunderbird M-Code Registry
- Matching-numbers M-code 390/340 HP Tri-Power V-8 engine
- Original M-Code block, 406 high-performance cylinder heads, aluminum high-rise intake manifold, Holley Tri-Power carburetors and special distributor
- Delivery documented on July 6, 1962, through Spence Ford of Boyertown, Pennsylvania
- Comprehensive 2-year concours nut-and-bolt restoration performed by Classic Garage of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with guidance from M-Code authority and VTCI Technical Editor Jim Wulf
- Restored to VTCI concours standards using the official VTCI Concours Rules and Original Factory Specifications manual and numerous NOS components
- Driven approximately 75 miles since restoration
1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Lot S145 // Saturday, April 11th// Houston 2026
- Meticulous restoration
- 1 of only 455 produced in Panama Yellow with Snowcrest White coves for 1958
- NCRS Top Flight Award winner scoring 96.6%
- Matching numbers engine and drivetrain
- 283/270 HP V-8 engine with factory dual Carter WCFB 2613S carburetors
- Close ratio Borg-Warner T-10 4-speed manual transmission
- 3.70:1 rear axle ratio
1966 Dodge Hemi Coronet 500
Lot S18 // Saturday, April 11th// Houston 2026
- First year for Street Hemi production
- 1 of 204 Hemi Coronet 500s produced with the 4-speed manual transmission
- Highly original condition
- Matching numbers 426/425 HP Hemi V-8 engine
- Dual 4-barrel carburetors
- 4-speed manual transmission
1973 Toyota Celica
Lot T97 // Thursday, April 9th// Houston 2026
- Unrestored
- 18R-C 2.0L inline 4-cylinder engine
- 4-speed manual transmission
- Recent clutch replacement
- Factory Yellow paint color with period Orange and Brown stripes and dealer-installed half vinyl roof
- Undercarriage and trunk retain the original Yellow paint
1981 Checker Marathon
Lot F59 // Friday, April 10th// Houston 2026
- Outfitted with Margaritaville-style adornments
- Two frozen margarita machines built in to the trunk
- V-8 engine
- Johnson CB radio
- Under-dash air conditioning
- Rockwell Fare meter
1998 Land Rover Defender 90
Lot F196 // Friday, April 10th// Houston 2026
- Comprehensive frame-off restoration performed by reputable Defender specialist Debsch Motors in Houston, Texas
- Originally manufactured by Land Rover in Solihull, West Midlands, UK
- Serviced 2.5L 300Tdi turbo diesel inline 4-cylinder engine
- Serviced R380 5-speed manual transmission with new clutch assembly
- Project Camel Trophy, built in the style of the Land Rover-sponsored Camel Trophy off-road vehicle competition with the distinctive Sandglow Yellow color scheme
2001 ASVE Predator Custom Coupe
Lot F263 // Friday, April 10th// Houston 2026
- No-expense-spared build with 44 miles since completion
- Lola racing chassis and BDS Predator Countach-style body
- 5.7L LS1 V-8 engine
- ZF 5 DS-25 5-speed transaxle
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SLP ZL585
Lot F354 // Friday, April 10th// Houston 2026
- No. 33 of 250 produced
- Supercharged 6.2L/585 HP V-8 engine
- Rated at 550 ft-lb torque
- 6-speed manual transmission
Event Information
April 9-11, 2026
NRG Center
One NRG Park
Houston, TX 77054
Where to Watch
- ESPN+
- Re-airs on ROKU and Prime Video
- Live Block Cam on YouTube
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