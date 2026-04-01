Visiting Maryland’s Classic Motor Museum

Classic Motor Museum is housed in a recenly constructed Amish-built exhibition barn. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

When visiting Washington, D.C., Baltimore Harbor, Annapolis or Ocean City, take a short trip to check out the Classic Motor Museum (CMM) in scenic St. Michaels on the Chesapeake Bay.

The museum was conceived by several auto enthusiasts in 2012. The dedicated supporters were able to complete an Amish-built, 4,800-sq.-ft. barn to exhibit vehicles in 2014 and open CMM to the public in 2015.

CMM presents an eclectic collection of historic vehicles and rotates the collection throughout the year. Although there were just 24 vehicles in the exhibition barn during our visit, there was a large variety of vehicles to satisfy every gear head.

1956 Thunderbird looks low and lean and was one of two early Thunderbirds on display during our visit. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

In one corner was a Morris Minor Traveller wagon, a 1953 MG TD and 1955 MG TF. A 1960 Pontiac Bonneville convertible reminded this writer of riding his bike to the Linden, N.J., General Motors Assembly Plant to draw pictures of the upcoming 1960 Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Buick cars to show his 5th grade classmates before they were shown in showrooms. Another convertible on display was a 1956 Thunderbird. Sitting side by side were a 1940 Ford convertible and a 1934 Ford five-window coupe. The 1919 Maxwell on the floor once went from Newark, N.J., to Los Angeles in 10 days, 16 hours. A first-generation VW Bus with 23 windows was able to open its windshield for fresh air. Essex began building closed vehicles it called a coach in 1922, and the one on display was a 1923 version. The prestige luxury brand Peerless was a ghost of itself by 1931, the year from which the museum’s Peerless Master 8 hails. By 1931, the Peerless engine was a Continental straight-eight rather than the company’s own V-8 to save costs.

The postwar Motorette was said to be a roadster, but was more a scooter. The steering on the Motorette was by a handlebar. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

The most unusual vehicle exhibited at the museum was a Motorette. This was a three-wheel roadster built after World War II with no doors or top. One wheel was up front and two were in the back, and it had a handlebar for steering. Standard features were a horn and headlamps that used a six-volt battery. The Motorette used a two-speed automotive clutch and a push-button electric self-starter. Attached to the rear left wheel was a chain drive mechanism powered by a one-cylinder, 4.1-hp air-cooled Wisconsin engine. There was no reverse. The Motorette could turn within its own radius or be pushed backward, given its light 375 lbs. Top speed was 39 mph and with a one-gallon fuel tank, it could travel 80 miles.

The Motorette was designed by John Parkin of the Curtiss-Wright Corp. to quickly get around the company’s one-mile aircraft plant in Buffalo, N.Y. After World War II, the Motorette was offered to the public from 1945 to 1948. Some 6,000 were produced. Although said to be a car, it was more of a scooter.

CMM members help support an Automotive Technology Apprenticeship Program. It provides a free education to students and also pays them while they attend a three-year, on-the-job training program to attain Automotive Standard of Excellent (ASE) certification.

On the campus of CMM are the Pinkett House and the Struthers Family Education Center. Both were relocated from other St. Michaels sites. The former is the CMM’s administrative building and restroom. The latter provides Zoom-capable technology, a classroom with remote teaching and a reading room for automotive research and study. Between April and November on Saturdays is the museum’s “cars and coffee” get together.

Classic Motor Museum is open year-round on Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission for individuals is $10; couples $15; and students $5. Members and children under 6 are free.

Classic Motor Museum

102 East Marengo St.

St. Michaels, MD

PH: 410-745-8979

www.classicmotormuseum.org

The author remembers seeing 1960 Pontiac Bonneville convertibles being finished at the Linden, N.J., General Motors Assembly Plant before they were unveiled to the public. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

1955 MG TF looks jaunt Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

This 1919 Maxwell travelled from Newark, N.J., to Los Angeles in 10 days, 16 hours. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

Peerless Master 8 was the middle series and was priced at $1,995 Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

Essex gained a lot of traction by making closed body types relatively affordable. The closed Essex Coach first appeared in

1922; this is a 1923 version. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

Ford’s styling evolution from 1934 (right) to 1940 is displayed by this duo in the museum. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

Volkswagen Bus with 23 windows had a windshield that opened for fresh air. Courtesy of Jim Hacklar

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