National Automobile Museum and Horseless Carriage Club of America Announce the ‘Harrah Homecoming: A Celebration of Automotive History’

Reno, NV – Get ready to start your engines for a journey back in time! The prestigious National Automobile Museum has partnered with the Horseless Carriage Club of America to proudly present the Harrah Homecoming, a grand tribute to the iconic Bill Harrah, celebrated for his world-renowned collection of antique automobiles and his legendary contributions to the gaming industry.

Taking place July 27 – August 1, 2026, in Reno, Nevada, this week-long event promises an extraordinary celebration filled with history, heritage, and horsepower. This is an HCCA National Tour, open to Pre 2016 vehicles only.

A weeklong celebration tour and events

Recreated Harrah Tours – Journey through Reno, Carson City, Virginia City, and Lake Tahoe, with exclusive stops at private and vintage car collections.

Educational Sessions – Expert-led programs at the National Automobile Museum exploring the rich history and innovation of the automotive world.

Elegant Gala & Reunion Party – Dress to impress for an evening of celebration and reconnect with former Harrah employees.

Gaslight Parade – Relive the magic of the past beneath the iconic Reno Arch.

Car Show Finale – Showcase and admire remarkable examples of craftsmanship from vintage to classic automobiles.

Honoring a visionary legacy

“Bill Harrah’s passion for preserving the automobile was unmatched, and we are thrilled to welcome vintage car owners and enthusiasts to celebrate his extraordinary legacy,” said Philip MacDougall, President of the National Automobile Museum.

Russell Holden, Program Chair, added: “The Harrah Homecoming will be an unparalleled gathering that automotive aficionados will remember for years to come.”

Registration & Sponsorship

Enthusiasts and collectors are encouraged to register early and explore sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.automuseum.org/hh or calling (775) 333-9300.

This event is more than a celebration of cars—it is a living tribute to history, a showcase of timeless beauty on wheels, and a revival of the legacy of Bill Harrah, the man who inspired generations to cherish the world’s finest automobiles.

Named America's Top 5 Automobile Museum by USA Today and #1 Museum in Reno by TripAdvisor, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 240 remarkable automobiles. It features theatre presentations and docent tours through 105,000 square feet of galleries, exhibits, vibrant street scenes, and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life. As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the Museum was founded with the goal of educating and inspiring through the world of automobiles. It is committed to providing educational and engaging experiences for visitors of all ages. For more information about the National Automobile Museum, visit automuseum.org or call (775) 333-9300.

