Old Cars' launches new online classified advertising platform 'Marketplace'
Old Cars has launched Marketplace, a new online classified advertising platform where customers can list vehicles and other items for sale and peruse hundreds of online for-sale listings from dealers and private sellers.
The new system will offer easier searching and improved listing tools, and will allow sellers to select from single listings or multiple listings, with our without photos, and Web only or both print and Web.
Visit https://marketplace.oldcarsweekly.com/ to find out more.