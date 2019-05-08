SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America May 17-19

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Racing’s glorious past comes to life Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19, as the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend returns to Road America. The season kick-off event will showcase all the sights and sounds from motorsport’s pioneering age both on and off the track.

The event features a packed schedule with races featuring cars covering several decades. Many of the entries have previously competed at classic events, including Le Mans and the Indy 500.

The Spring Vintage Festival Weekend offers tightly regulated, wheel-to-wheel racing, with a lineup that includes race groups for all SVRA classes including Formula 5000, Formula Ford, sports racing and production sports cars from marques such as Lotus, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Porsche and Corvette from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s proving there is something eye-catching for everyone. Lola is the featured marque for 2019 and there will be a special Lola feature race on Sunday.

Fans that enjoy grassroots racing of all types are encouraged to mingle in the pits, peek under the hoods and visit the paddock area for an up-close look at these rare vehicles all while chatting with the men and women who dedicate their time to preserving the rich history of auto racing. This event gives also gives enthusiasts the opportunity to watch many of their favorite vintage sports cars and formula cars as they race around the tricky 14-turn course offering an unprecedented side-by-side view of many different machines.

As part of its commitment to honoring America’s heroes, Road America will also provide FREE admission to all active, reserve-duty military and veterans with ID during the Spring Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America.

This year two Enduro races are scheduled and will add to the excitement. The International GT Series and the third round of Mazda Miata Heritage Cup share the weekend.

Gates will open to the public each day at 7 a.m., admission is $60 for the 3-day weekend, $25 Friday, $35 Saturday and $30 Sunday. Anyone 16-years-old and under are always FREE with a paying adult at the gate. All races will run rain or shine. A tentative event schedule is available online at www.roadamerica.com.

