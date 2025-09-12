Ninth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction to offer top-tier vehicles September 19-20

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale, one of this year’s consignments for the ninth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction taking place on Sept. 19 and 20, 2025 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. photo credit: Saratoga Automobile Museum

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The ninth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction, to benefit the Saratoga Automobile Museum, will take place on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20 on the grounds of the Saratoga Casino and Raceway.

The auction, taking place over two days, will feature classic and exotic automobiles alongside automotive memorabilia. The Friday run list will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday run list will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Following the auction, there will be a post-sale on Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A public preview will take place on Thursday, Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

Continuing from last year’s outstanding sale of select, exotic vehicles from the federal court-approved lots from Kris Roglieri to benefit the debtors, the auction will feature another five vehicles including a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series, and 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale.

“Each year, the trust our consignor community places with our auction continues to grow and the quality of these vehicles are a testament to that fact,” said Bill Windham, auction director.

“The auction serves as the museum’s largest fundraiser for the year. Proceeds from the auction support the museum’s exhibits, community events, and educational programs,” said Megan Hennessey, executive director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

Additional select highlight consignments include:

• 1964 Pontiac GTO (earliest known to exist)

• 1965 Shelby Cobra SC continuation Alloy Bodied 427

• 1999 Shelby Series 1

• 2017 Ferrari GTB NLargo

• 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 Black Series

• 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Barritz

• 1970 Plymouth Cuda 440

• 1996 Ferrari 355 GTS

• 1958 Mercedes 190 SL

• 1965 Ford Mustang GT Convertible K-code Shelby equipped

• 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo manual

• 1978 Porsche 911 SC 20K miles

• 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Custom

• 2024 Porsche 911 T

• 1988 Mercedes SL 560

• 1961 Amphicar

• 2011 Aston Martin DBS Volante

• 2008 Bentley Azure convertible

• 1972 BMW 2002 tii

• 1956 Chevy Belair Convertible

• 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi Convertible

• 1969 Shelby GT 350

• 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

Spectator tickets are available, starting at $25, and bidder registration is $200. Interested bidders can register online at saratogaautoauction.org or in-person.

For more information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, visit saratogaautomuseum.org.