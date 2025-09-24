Northwood University launches programming to prepare students for business careers in motorsports

Image created by Gloria Heye/Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. — Northwood University announced new academic programming designed to prepare students for leadership roles in the fast-evolving global motorsports industry.

Developed in close collaboration with leading motorsports professionals and industry organizations, the new motorsports programming blends Northwood’s renowned business education with career-focused motorsports management outcomes. In addition to top-tier programming, students will also gain real-world experience at iconic motorsports events.

“Motorsports is not only an exciting spectacle to watch, it’s one of the fastest-growing global industries, expected to double its economic impact by 2035. Competing in this dynamic field requires sharp commercial insight, bold strategic vision, and relentless innovation,” said Northwood University President Kent MacDonald. “This new programming exemplifies Northwood’s mission to serve as America’s Automotive University — preparing students to lead, innovate, and shape the industries of tomorrow.”

“We are honored to have the support of so many different motorsports entities from around the globe helping us shape our programming,” added Dr. Matthew Bennett, vice president of Enrollment, Strategic Partnerships, and the Center for Automotive and Mobility Studies at Northwood University. “Students will greatly benefit from this invaluable input as well as the practical experiences being offered.”

Starting in Fall 2025, current students will be able to enroll in a three-part motorsports-focused workshop series that is part of a new Motorsports Essentials digital badge that students can earn through an existing degree program, including Northwood’s storied undergraduate Automotive Marketing & Management and Automotive Aftermarket Management programs. To earn the badge, students will complete a combination of Northwood courses and experiential learning opportunities at motorsports industry events, in addition to the motorsports workshop series.

In Fall 2026, Northwood will offer a new Fundamentals of Motorsports course for current and new students. Enrollment for this course will open in Spring 2026.

“Spanning Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, World Rally, MotoGP, World Superbike, AMA Motocross and Supercross, as well as a host of other racing organizations, the motorsports industry is an international business that blends innovation, sponsorship, media, and technology — and Northwood is uniquely positioned to prepare students for business roles within this exciting sector,” explained Dr. David Oventhal, Subaru of New England Professor of Automotive Strategy at Northwood University.

“Recent global motorsport fan surveys reveal a significant shift toward a younger and more diverse audience, with increased female engagement, and these fans expect fresh, innovative activations from teams and sponsors,” Oventhal continued. “Globally, new fans are reshaping the motorsports community, and Northwood, because of our unrivaled automotive heritage, is committed to developing the next generation of motorsports leaders.”

President MacDonald has appointed motorsports industry pioneer and alumnus Steve Madincea to lead Northwood's entry into this rapidly expanding sector. Madincea uniquely has been at the forefront of international motorsport activities by creating innovative commercial activities in Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA. He will utilize his extensive global motorsport network to ensure students have the latest industry case studies, engage with top industry professionals and obtain practical work experience at iconic motorsport events worldwide.

The motorsports workshop series and motorsports fundamentals course will be taught by a mix of Northwood faculty and guest lecturers from the motorsports and sports management industries, including executives, media personalities, engineers, and team principals. Its experiential learning model ensures graduates will leave with comprehensive academic knowledge and highly valued real-world experience from high-profile global motorsports enterprises and events.

For information to enroll in the Fall 2025 Motorsports Essentials workshop series or the Fall 2026 Fundamentals of Motorsports course, visit https://www.northwood.edu/cams/motorsports-workshop-series/.

ABOUT NORTHWOOD UNIVERSITY - Northwood University develops free-enterprise leaders who drive global social and economic progress by promoting the importance of free enterprise, ethics, individual freedom, personal responsibility, rule of law, and earned success. Private, nonprofit, accredited, and guided by The Northwood Idea, Northwood University specializes in managerial and entrepreneurial education at a full-service, residential campus located in Midland, Michigan. Learn more about America's Free Enterprise University by visiting www.northwood.edu.

