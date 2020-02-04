Reader Photos: 1953 Chevrolet station wagon

"I am working on my ‘transportation,’ a gold Schwinn Stingray with ape hangers, a leopard banana seat and sissy bar. My folks’ 1953 or 1954 Chevy wagon, the ‘Family Truckster,’ [was] robin’s egg blue and white with a 235 six and Powerglide tranny."

[This was] probably about 1964,” writes Old Cars reader Steve Yates. “My younger brother, Ted, is on the right, a friend of mine is in the middle and I am on the left. I am working on my ‘transportation,’ a gold Schwinn Stingray with ape hangers, a leopard banana seat and sissy bar. My folks’ 1953 or 1954 Chevy wagon, the ‘Family Truckster,’ [was] robin’s egg blue and white with a 235 six and Powerglide tranny. The other car is a Chevy coupe, I believe a 1949 or 1950. This was my dad’s work, hunting and fishing car. I wish I had both cars today, and my Stingray bike!”

If you have a cool old photo to share, email oldcars@aimmedia.com or send us a note to Old Cars at 5225 Joerns Dr. Suite 2, Stevens Point, WI 54481.