Reader Wheels: 1958 BMW Isetta 300

Steve Lenoch bought his 1958 BMW Isetta 300 as “a pile of boxes in 1987” and completely restored it in 1992. These cozy micro-cars had a single front-opening door and room for two. They were propelled by a 13-hp 298cc single-cylinder engine with a four-speed manual transmission. This power train delivered better than 60 mpg with a top speed of about 50 mph.

