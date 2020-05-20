Reader Wheels: 1958 BMW Isetta 300

Steve Lenoch bought his 1958 BMW Isetta 300 as “a pile of boxes in 1987” and completely restored it in 1992.
Steve Lenoch bought his 1958 BMW Isetta 300 as “a pile of boxes in 1987” and completely restored it in 1992. These cozy micro-cars had a single front-opening door and room for two. They were propelled by a 13-hp 298cc single-cylinder engine with a four-speed manual transmission. This power train delivered better than 60 mpg with a top speed of about 50 mph.

