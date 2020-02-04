Weathered Wheels: 1970 MBG GT
Longtime Old Cars subscriber Bob Lyng recently spotted this cool retired British import. The circa-1970 MGB GT has some significant rust issues below the doors, but certainly looks savable. Somebody has already done some sanding on the body, so there is hope for this 2+2 three-door coupé.
