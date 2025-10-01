O’Reilly Auto Parts 2025 Grand National Truck Show selects ‘World’s Most Beautiful Truck’

Larry Jacinto’s 1941 Willys pickup Brandan Gillogly - O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show

POMONA, Calif.- The third annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show, presented by Classic Truck Performance magazine, hosted more than 400 trucks, vans and SUVs at the Fairplex in Pomona on September 26-27. Rod Shows, known for producing the West Coast’s largest and longest-running hot rod shows, closed out the weekend by presenting awards in more than 65 judged classes.

The World’s Most Beautiful Truck Award, sponsored by ARP Fasteners, was presented to Larry Jacinto’s 1941 Willys pickup built by Veazie Bros. Fabrication. The spectacular blue Willys was a passion project for Jacinto, who remembers riding in the bed of the truck as young boy. Originally owned by family friend, Fred Peake, Jacinto was finally able to purchase the truck more than four decades later. Legendary builder Bob Bauder started the build and played a significant role in establishing the truck’s stance and maintaining its original shape. Veazie Bros. eventually took over the truck after Bauder’s passing in 2017.

The immaculately finished engine compartment houses a blown and injected LS3 motor topped with a polished 6-71 Littlefield blower. The elegantly altered body, which features a fully custom ’46 Chevy truck bed and tailgate, is finished in deep blue by Mick’s Paint. The Ron Mangus interior boasts a modified original dash, including Classic Instruments OE-style gauges, and leather bench seat. Jacinto beat out a field of 10 other custom trucks, which included five Chevy C-10s ranging from 1967-1985, three Ford F100s and a 1976 Blazer, to claim the $12,500 prize and a custom trophy presented by ARP Fasteners.



“This weekend is special because it brings together amazing trucks, SUVs and vans of all kinds under one roof,” said John Buck, owner of Rod Shows and producer of the Grand National Truck Show. “From one-off customs to patinas, mini-trucks and more, there isn’t another show where you can see such a variety of trucks, and we’re so thankful to all of the owners who joined us this year.”

The weekend also featured two new awards. Hot rod legend Chip Foose presented the Chip Foose Design Achievement Award to Bob Matranga’s beautiful blue 1968 Chevy C-10. Foose, who called the truck “bitchin’,” awarded Matranga a custom billet pencil trophy. The Courtney Hallowell Memorial Award, which was chosen by Hallowell’s family to honor his legacy in the custom truck world, went to Jesse Corrales's 1952 Chevy 3100.

Ken Tilton's 1970 Chevy C-10 was awarded the Steve Stillwell Memorial Award, which was selected by Stillwell’s family and friends to celebrate the truck that reflects Stillwell’s legendary style and vision. The Tom McWeeney Memorial Pinstriping Award was presented to James Griffin’s 1998 GMC Sonoma to honor the master custom painter and pinstriper whose creative spirit left an indelible mark on the world of custom trucks, cars and art.

Del Uschenko, the founder of Delmo Speed and Delmo 4x4, received the Truck Trend Setter Award to recognize his contributions to the custom truck hobby.



The weekend also featured a variety of curated displays and entertainment, including Medusa, a mid-engine 1951 Peterbilt with over 4,000 horsepower, the Inferno Jet Truck, mini truck dancing bed exhibitions , a BMX bike show and restored vintage race car haulers. A couple hundred trucks also cruised into the Truck-In for the outdoor portion of the show on Friday and Saturday.



The popular Pinstriper Charity Auction featured some of the country’s best pinstripers creating custom art to be auctioned off for charity. Their efforts generated nearly $20,000 for the Volunteers for Veterans Foundation.



For more information about the O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show, including the complete list of 2025 award winners and updates on upcoming Rod Shows events, please visit www.rodshows.com/GNTS.

About Rod Shows - Based in the automotive cultural hub of Southern California, Rod Shows produces the West Coast's premier indoor hot rod and custom shows, including the Grand National Roadster Show, the Sacramento Autorama and the Grand National Truck Show. Its professional show management team sets the highest standards for top-quality competition and displays with every show and personally visits the country's top automotive coachbuilders and events throughout the year, ensuring the best of the best participate in its events. For more information, visit www.rodshows.com.

