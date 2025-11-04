RM Sotheby’s London sale shifted into overdrive with top sale going to 2015 Ferrari FXX-K EVO
RM Sotheby’s returned to The Peninsula London for its 2025 London auction to gross an impressive £23,703,910.
RM Sotheby's - RM Sotheby’s returned to The Peninsula London for its 2025 London auction to gross an impressive £23,703,910. With a wide variety of cars on offer, from London to Brighton Run-eligible veteran cars, through to the latest exotic hypercars, the auction was conducted in a packed ballroom at London’s spectacular Peninsula Hotel.
The 2015 Ferrari FXX-K Evo proved to be the star of the evening. One of just 60 examples, finished in Bianco Italia with Rosso Fuoco and Argento accents and upgraded to Evo specification, the XX Programme supercar achieved £4,730,000. For those wanting the latest in hypercar technology to use on the road, the 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé—presented in the ultimate one-of-a-kind “Anemos” configuration—was the third highest seller on the night, bringing £2,226,875.
But the sale was also notable for some spectacular pre-war machinery, and it was the wonderful and very rare 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Spider which rounded off the top three selling lots, achieving £2,817,500. Demonstrating that great sports racing cars of the post-war period are still in great demand, the 1954 Maserati A6GCS, a five-time Mille Miglia participant, brought £1,748,750, exceeding its high estimate.
Other notable results included the 2015 McLaren P1 GTR, a limited-production hypercar in excellent condition, which achieved £1,310,000, while the 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone, finished in factory-correct Bleu Miura, sold for £1,298,750 following a recent Scartapatti restoration. The much-admired 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Series V Spider by Touring achieved £972,500.
The sale offered a number of cherished, private UK registration numbers, the most notable being ‘1F’. Two-digit numbers are very rare, but the £905,000 that it achieved was an exceptional result, being a world-record for a UK registration number at auction.
Top 10 Sales in London
- 2015 Ferrari FXX-K Evo - £4,730,000
- 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Spider - £2,817,500
- 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé - £2,226,875
- 1954 Maserati A6GCS - £1,748,750
- 2015 McLaren P1 GTR. - £1,310,000
- 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400. - £1,298,750
- 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Series V Spider. - £972,500
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole - £623,750
- 1954 Bentley R-Type Continental Fastback Sports Saloon - £511,250
- 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC - £443,750
For full results, please visit rmsothebys.com
About RM Sotheby’s
RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 45 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live, online, and Sealed) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.
If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.