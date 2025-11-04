RM Sotheby’s London sale shifted into overdrive with top sale going to 2015 Ferrari FXX-K EVO

RM Sotheby's - RM Sotheby’s returned to The Peninsula London for its 2025 London auction to gross an impressive £23,703,910. With a wide variety of cars on offer, from London to Brighton Run-eligible veteran cars, through to the latest exotic hypercars, the auction was conducted in a packed ballroom at London’s spectacular Peninsula Hotel.

2015 Ferrari FXX-K Evo ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The 2015 Ferrari FXX-K Evo proved to be the star of the evening. One of just 60 examples, finished in Bianco Italia with Rosso Fuoco and Argento accents and upgraded to Evo specification, the XX Programme supercar achieved £4,730,000. For those wanting the latest in hypercar technology to use on the road, the 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé—presented in the ultimate one-of-a-kind “Anemos” configuration—was the third highest seller on the night, bringing £2,226,875.

2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Spider ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

But the sale was also notable for some spectacular pre-war machinery, and it was the wonderful and very rare 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Spider which rounded off the top three selling lots, achieving £2,817,500. Demonstrating that great sports racing cars of the post-war period are still in great demand, the 1954 Maserati A6GCS, a five-time Mille Miglia participant, brought £1,748,750, exceeding its high estimate.

1954 Maserati A6GCS ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

2015 McLaren P1 GTR ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Other notable results included the 2015 McLaren P1 GTR, a limited-production hypercar in excellent condition, which achieved £1,310,000, while the 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone, finished in factory-correct Bleu Miura, sold for £1,298,750 following a recent Scartapatti restoration. The much-admired 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Series V Spider by Touring achieved £972,500.

1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Series V Spider by Touring ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The sale offered a number of cherished, private UK registration numbers, the most notable being ‘1F’. Two-digit numbers are very rare, but the £905,000 that it achieved was an exceptional result, being a world-record for a UK registration number at auction.

Top 10 Sales in London

2015 Ferrari FXX-K Evo - £4,730,000 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Spider - £2,817,500 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé - £2,226,875 1954 Maserati A6GCS - £1,748,750 2015 McLaren P1 GTR. - £1,310,000 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400. - £1,298,750 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Series V Spider. - £972,500 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole - £623,750 1954 Bentley R-Type Continental Fastback Sports Saloon - £511,250 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC - £443,750

