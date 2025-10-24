Savoy celebrates the Cannonball Run

Savoy Automobile Museum

CARTERSVILLE, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of its latest temporary exhibit, Cannonball Run. The Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Race is named for Erwin Baker, who logged an estimated 5.5 million miles and set 55 different cross-country records in the early days of automobiles. In 1933 Baker set a record mark of 53.5 hours to drive from New York to LA. A record that stood for 38 years. In 1971, to protest the new 55 MPH speed limit, Brock Yates and others revived the Cannonball Run, and Brock Yates and Dan Gurney broke Baker’s record with a time of 35 hours and 54 minutes. This is an opportunity to view vehicles that have run the race and learn the stories of their experiences.

NOW ON DISPLAY

1927 Studebaker Commander EW Sedan, On loan from the Studebaker National Museum, South Bend, IN

1933 Graham Model 57 Blue Streak 8 Sedan, On loan from Cameron Davis, Founder of DC MotorWerks

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona Coupe, On loan from Private Collection

1971 Porsche 911T (modified) Coupe, On loan from Bill & Jane Warner of Jacksonville, FL

1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL 6.9L 4-door Sedan, On loan from Cameron Davis, Founder of DC MotorWerks

2000 BMW M5 Sedan, On loan from Alex Roy

2004 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG 2-door, On loan from Ed Bolian of VINwiki, Alpharetta, GA

2015 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Sedan, On loan from 2-time Cannonball Record Holder, Arne Toman

2016 Audi S6 Sedan, On loan from 2-time Cannonball Record Holder, Arne Toman

Maurice G. Bower Bronze Bust Trophy, Bronze, On loan from Private Collection

The exhibit will be on display now through February 1, 2026.

In conjuction with the exhibit, a Tireside Chat, also entitled Cannonball Run, will occur on November 8, 2025. Whether setting speed records individually or racing against others in an “official” unsanctioned race from the East Coast to the West Coast, the Cannonball Run has been a part of American culture. Come hear the stories from Bill Warner, Ed Bolian, and participants Judy Stropus and Pam Yates, who have participated in either the Cannonball Run format of the 70’s or the individual One Lap of America. The program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. a reception will take place prior to the program to include lite appetizers. Wine will be available for purchase.

This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available online at Tireside Chat – Cannonball Run – Savoy Automobile Museum.

Program Only – Tickets

Members (all levels) – $15

General Public – $30 includes admission to the museum

Reception and Program – Tickets

Members – $15

Nonmembers – $30

Reception and Program – Tickets

Reception – Complimentary (included with program ticket)

Program – $15

For questions or assistance, please call the development department at 470.490.8225.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday. Savoy Automobile Museum is the latest program to join Georgia Museums, Inc. (GMI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, and Tellus Science Museum. Dedicated to growing the resources of these cultural institutions, GMI strives to provide the highest quality museum experiences. For more information, visit savoymuseum.org.

