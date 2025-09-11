Steve McQueen Hudson up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s Hershey sale

The legendary actor, Steve McQueen's 1952 Hudson Wasp will be offered at

RM Sotheby’s 19th annual Hershey auction, October 8–9, 2025. RM Sotheby's

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced a very special consignment for its 19th annual Hershey sale: Steve McQueen’s 1952 Hudson Wasp 'Twin H-Power' Two-Door Brougham, famously described by the actor as his “Sunday-go-to-church-car.” McQueen, the legendary “King of Cool,” drove the Hudson regularly around Santa Paula, often using it for school runs and weekend errands. Period photos show McQueen standing alongside the Wasp at his Santa Paula Airport hangar, where he stored parts of his collection and even lived for a time while his home was under renovation.

RM Sotheby's

Showing just 63,537 miles, the 1952 Hudson Wasp is powered by its inline six-cylinder engine fitted with the rare Power Dome cylinder head, the desirable Twin-H Power carburetor setup, and an optional Hydra-Matic Drive transmission. These performance options, combined with Hudson’s step-down chassis and short-wheelbase design, made the Wasp an agile and stylish car during the marque’s NASCAR-dominating era. Between 1951 and 1954, Hudsons secured three consecutive NASCAR Grand National Series championships and 78 race victories, cementing the brand’s reputation for performance.

RM Sotheby's

Following McQueen’s passing, the Wasp was sold as part of his estate auction in 1984. It was later acquired by the Petersen Automotive Museum in 2006, where it has remained for nearly two decades. During its tenure at the Museum, the car was displayed in front of countless McQueen fans and appeared at notable events including the 2013 Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, the 2014 ArtCenter College of Design Street to Screen Car Classic, and the 2015 Friends of Steve McQueen Show.

