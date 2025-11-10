U.S. Postal Service celebrating ‘Lowriders’ in 2026

U.S.P.S.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service announced many of the stamps it will release in 2026.

Among the new selections comes a classic and beloved segment of the old car hobby, custom Lowriders take center stage.

Lowriders - Low and slow: that’s the lowrider. Outfitted with smaller-than-factory wheels, a fancy paint job and a special hydraulic system, these customized automobiles trace their roots to the 1940s-era working-class Mexican American/Chicano communities of the American Southwest. Five models grace the stamps: a blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline named Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy; a blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala named Eight Figures; a red 1963 Impala named El Rey; an orange 1964 Impala named the Golden Rose; and a green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named Pocket Change. The Gothic-style typography and the pinstriping on the stamps and pane evoke the detailed decoration that is a hallmark of the most celebrated lowrider cars. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using photographs by Philip Gordon and Humberto “Beto” Mendoza.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.