EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

U.S. Postal Service celebrating ‘Lowriders’ in 2026

The U.S. Postal Service announced many of the stamps it will release in 2026. ‘Lowriders’ made the cut as one of the new designs.

Old Cars Weekly
U.S.P.S.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service announced many of the stamps it will release in 2026.

Among the new selections comes a classic and beloved segment of the old car hobby, custom Lowriders take center stage.

Lowriders - Low and slow: that’s the lowrider. Outfitted with smaller-than-factory wheels, a fancy paint job and a special hydraulic system, these customized automobiles trace their roots to the 1940s-era working-class Mexican American/Chicano communities of the American Southwest. Five models grace the stamps: a blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline named Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy; a blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala named Eight Figures; a red 1963 Impala named El Rey; an orange 1964 Impala named the Golden Rose; and a green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named Pocket Change. The Gothic-style typography and the pinstriping on the stamps and pane evoke the detailed decoration that is a hallmark of the most celebrated lowrider cars. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using photographs by Philip Gordon and Humberto “Beto” Mendoza.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Lowrider stampsUSPS
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Amy Steele Honored as 2025 Women in Auto Care Champion
Old Car NewsAmy Steele honored as 2025 Women in Auto Care ChampionOld Cars Weekly
The Golden Age of Motoring Sale, 2025.
Old Car NewsVintage cars shined at Bonhams|Cars’ Golden Age of Motoring saleOld Cars Weekly
New Executive Director of Hot August Nights, Lisa Jansen
Old Car NewsHot August Nights names new Executive DirectorOld Cars Weekly
100 vehicles of Renault’s collection up for auction
Old Car News100 vehicles of Renault’s collection up for auctionOld Cars Weekly
Dodge Charger ‘General Lee’, 1968 – The Dukes of Hazzard.
Old Car NewsBonhams|Cars goes to the movies with the online ‘Movie Car Collection’ saleOld Cars Weekly
Among the last of its kind: 1938 Packard 12 Convertible Coupe
Old Car NewsAmong the last of its kind: 1938 Packard 12 Convertible CoupeOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;