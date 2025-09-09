Unique 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I ‘The Phantom of Love’, wins Best In Show at Concours of Elegance 2025

1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I known as 'The Phantom of Love' Charlie Brenninkmeije courtesy of Concours of Elegance

London, UK - The Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, concluded another glorious event, held over three days in the gardens of Hampton Court Palace, in west London. The 14th edition of Europe's premier concours d'elegance event provided a jaw-dropping display of exquisite privately owned road and competition motor cars - spanning over 100 years of automotive history, parked in the palace gardens.

The Best in Show winner, uniquely chosen by the Concours car owners themselves, was a spellbinding 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I known as 'The Phantom of Love'. This extraordinary motorcar stole the hearts of the judges, representing perhaps the most romantic automotive commission ever undertaken.

The breathtakingly opulent Phantom I was originally created as the ultimate expression of devotion by Clarence Gasque for his beloved wife, heiress to the Woolworths fortune. It cost an incredible £6,500 when new - at a time when the average UK house price was just £500. The palatial Rococo interior, inspired by Marie Antoinette's sedan chair at the Victoria and Albert Museum, features authentic Aubusson tapestries, gilt decoration, and porcelain vases filled with enamel flowers that "never die" - symbolizing everlasting love. The tapestries alone cost over £500 and took over 9 months to produce.

The opulence of the Rolls-Royce is apparent inside as well as outside. Tim Scott courtesy of Concours of Elegance

Coachbuilders Charles Clark & Sons were tasked with bringing the car to life. The resulting car was a thing of automotive wonder, inside and out. The interior featured highly polished satinwood veneer panelling with painted and gilt decoration, oval medallions, and a sofa rear seat upholstered in the finest tapestries, depicting romantic scenes reminiscent of François Boucher paintings.

Tragically, Clarence Gasque died just 18 months after commissioning this extraordinary gift. The car was then stored until 1952, when it passed to noted Rolls-Royce collector Stanley Sears, before moving through Japanese, American and Australian collections.

It remains one of the most famous surviving Rolls-Royces, and is entirely original, presenting exactly as it was intended nearly 100 years ago. It was a worthy winner that captivated all who saw it in the Palace gardens.

