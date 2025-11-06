Vintage cars shined at Bonhams|Cars’ Golden Age of Motoring sale

The Golden Age of Motoring Sale, 2025. Bonhams|Cars

London, UK – Bonhams | Cars Golden Age of Motoring Sale, held on October 31st in London in conjunction with the London to Brighton Run, achieved remarkable results. Totaling £1.67 million (approx. €1.89 million / US $2.20 million) and with 93 percent sold across 200 lots—many exceeding their pre-sale estimates—Bonhams’ New Bond Street salesroom buzzed with energy as more than 400 collectors and enthusiasts gathered to kick off London’s iconic car weekend.

1902 Panhard et Levassor 7hp Twin-Cylinder Rear-Entrance Tonneau, sold for £322,000. Bonhams|Cars

The top lot of the sale was the 1902 Panhard et Levassor 7 hp Twin-Cylinder Rear-Entrance Tonneau, famously known as “The Bolster Panhard.” Originally purchased by the Hon. C. S. Rolls and later owned by the late John Bolster, this iconic veteran car—one of the most prolific London to Brighton Run participants—achieved £322,000 (approx. €365,000 / US $423,000), exceeding its high estimate.

A 1899 Benz Velo, sold for £227,700. Bonhams|Cars

Another standout result, exceeding its pre-sale estimates, was the 1899 Benz Velo, which achieved £227,700 (approx. €258,000 / US $299,000). Delivered new to the UK and in the same ownership for 90 years, this historic veteran has taken part in more than 60 London to Brighton Runs and even appeared in the 1953 British comedy Genevieve.

A 1903 Georges Richard Type H 10hp Two-Seater Brougham, sold for £144,325. Bonhams|Cars

Rounding out the top lots was the 1903 Georges Richard Type H 10 hp Two-Seater Brougham, which achieved £144,325 (approx. €164,000 / US $190,000). Formerly owned by Lord David Strathcarron and Sir Ray Tindle, this distinctive veteran car is a London to Brighton Run regular and was freshly restored in 2025 following years on display at the National Motor Museum.

Additional highlights in the sale included:

A 1915 Mercedes 22/50hp Open Tourer, sold for £167,900. Bonhams|Cars

A 1915 Mercedes 22/50 hp Open Tourer, sold for £167,900 (approx. €191,000 / US $221,000).

A 1913 Darracq 12hp Twin-cylinder Swing-seat Tonneau, sold for £83,950. Bonhams|Cars

A 1913 Darracq 12 hp Twin-Cylinder Swing-Seat Tonneau, sold for £83,950 (approx. €95,000 / US $111,000).

A 1904 Renault 7hp Type T Rear-entrance Tonneau, sold for £79,350. Bonhams|Cars

A 1904 Renault 7 hp Type T Rear-Entrance Tonneau, sold for £79,350 (approx. €90,000 / US $104,000).

Looking ahead, Bonhams | Cars will present its next major auction, The Bond Street Sale: Important Collectors’ Motor Cars and Automobilia, on December 11th in London. Set to feature a fine line-up of vehicles, the headliner of the forthcoming sale is the 1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seat Tourer.

