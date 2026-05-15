Model T: The hero of early postcards

Within just a couple of years of being introduced in 1908 to the motoring world, Henry Ford’s Model T was the talk of the town. Motorists in nearly every town in the United States and Canada, and in many other parts of world, had both praise and disdain related to Ford’s “Universal Car.”

Created by an artist simply credited as “Witt,” this postcard captures one of the tires blowing out on a big luxury car which, curiously, wears the Model T’s nickname of “Fliver” on its radiator. The driver complains that it will cost him $50 for a new tire, while the Ford driver comments that, for the quoted price, he could get a full set of new tires for his Model T. Courtesy of Phil Skinner

Compared to more substantial automobiles of the day, Model Ts were cheap. They were a little quirky to operate, but once mastered, people were hooked on the “Tin Lizzie.” For most Model T owners, it was their first motorcar, and owning a Model T was a badge of honor for them. The jaunty little Ts were relatively simple to maintain, having been designed and engineered for owners who could become shade-tree mechanics with just a few basic tools. Due to heavy market saturation by Ford, repair parts were readily available almost everywhere.

As the Model T was gaining fame, so, too, was the fad of sending penny postcards. Whether it was for romance, a holiday or a traveler telling the folks back home what they were up to, sending a souvenir from a far-off land — be it just two counties over — was a new thrill as the freedom to explore and communicate across the country was growing by leaps and bounds. Many of these early-20th Century postcards pictured the Model T Fords that travelers used to arrive at their destination.

This is a very special card designed by talented postcard artist Cobb Shinn and captures a dapper young man behind the wheel of his Model T roadster with a little poem: “Gone are the days when my heart was lone and sad; Gone are the days when my temper was bad; Now I smile and sing from morn’ till night; And my good Ford has brought all my delight.” Courtesy of Phil Skinner

We recently came across a collection of vintage automotive postcards and in the mix were several cards that promoted and poked fun at Henry Ford’s rugged little jalopies. This put us on a little quest to learn more about these interesting messages from the past.

According to noted Ford historian Tim O’Callaghan, there are about 100 known examples of Model T-related postcards having fun with these cars. Some poke fun at the Tin Lizzie while other praise the sturdiness of the Flivver and help bolster the claims of greatness and pride for Model T owners. Probably the most prolific of those early Ford-related postcards was Cobb Shinn from Indianapolis. He worked with Commercial Colortype to create a set of 24 postcards in English and another dozen printed in a Dutch dialect of English.

Another example penned by Witt captures a pair of hillbilly-like farmers hooking up a Model T to a windmill as one suggests, “Why don’t you hook her up to the pump direct, Si?” The other farmer, who is behind the wheel of the Ford, replies, “Gee, I never thought of that!” Courtesy of Phil Skinner

Another prominent postcard artist to feature the Model T simply signed his or her work with the name “Witt.” Witt produced three sets of 10 cards, each with the Auburn Postcard Co., and these were centered on topics such as “Let Lizzie Do It.”

Mike Skinner, a Ford Model T expert and a founding member of the Piquette Ford Automobile Factory Museum in Detroit, has personally found more than 50 such Model T postcards. All of the postcards featured here were produced in the early 1910s, and with the exception of one, were never mailed or used. We are happy to share a selection of them here.

Done with a vertical image, this card by artist Witt features a large touring car parked in front of a lodge. A lowly Model T can be seeing climbing a steep mountain in the background while promoting, “While the big car sticks around the beanery, The Ford goes up and views the scenery.” Courtesy of Phil Skinner

This card appears to have been mailed and postmarked from Harrisburg, Pa., on Nov. 9, 1916. Days were simple back then, as this car is addressed simply to Merle Somers, Toledo, Iowa. The writer says, “Dear Friend, I received your letter some time ago, and I will answer some time later. Well, I got my new Tin Lizzie Sat. night Nov. 4. Say, but Fording is grate (sic). They are some swell boats with their new black radiator. Well as space is limited I must sign off. R. Gierke.” Courtesy of Phil Skinner

Artist Witt offered up a number of Model T postcards, including this one of a young newspaper boy pointing at a Ford owner who is covering his car as snow is falling. The newsie shouts, “No need to cover it up Mister — I saw what kind it was.” On this print, the multi-color registration appears to have been slightly off. Courtesy of Phil Skinner

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