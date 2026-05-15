Model T: The hero of early postcards
Vintage postcards from the 1910s celebrated and teased Henry Ford’s Model T, creating collectible automotive art that captured early motoring culture.
Within just a couple of years of being introduced in 1908 to the motoring world, Henry Ford’s Model T was the talk of the town. Motorists in nearly every town in the United States and Canada, and in many other parts of world, had both praise and disdain related to Ford’s “Universal Car.”
Compared to more substantial automobiles of the day, Model Ts were cheap. They were a little quirky to operate, but once mastered, people were hooked on the “Tin Lizzie.” For most Model T owners, it was their first motorcar, and owning a Model T was a badge of honor for them. The jaunty little Ts were relatively simple to maintain, having been designed and engineered for owners who could become shade-tree mechanics with just a few basic tools. Due to heavy market saturation by Ford, repair parts were readily available almost everywhere.
As the Model T was gaining fame, so, too, was the fad of sending penny postcards. Whether it was for romance, a holiday or a traveler telling the folks back home what they were up to, sending a souvenir from a far-off land — be it just two counties over — was a new thrill as the freedom to explore and communicate across the country was growing by leaps and bounds. Many of these early-20th Century postcards pictured the Model T Fords that travelers used to arrive at their destination.
We recently came across a collection of vintage automotive postcards and in the mix were several cards that promoted and poked fun at Henry Ford’s rugged little jalopies. This put us on a little quest to learn more about these interesting messages from the past.
According to noted Ford historian Tim O’Callaghan, there are about 100 known examples of Model T-related postcards having fun with these cars. Some poke fun at the Tin Lizzie while other praise the sturdiness of the Flivver and help bolster the claims of greatness and pride for Model T owners. Probably the most prolific of those early Ford-related postcards was Cobb Shinn from Indianapolis. He worked with Commercial Colortype to create a set of 24 postcards in English and another dozen printed in a Dutch dialect of English.
Another prominent postcard artist to feature the Model T simply signed his or her work with the name “Witt.” Witt produced three sets of 10 cards, each with the Auburn Postcard Co., and these were centered on topics such as “Let Lizzie Do It.”
Mike Skinner, a Ford Model T expert and a founding member of the Piquette Ford Automobile Factory Museum in Detroit, has personally found more than 50 such Model T postcards. All of the postcards featured here were produced in the early 1910s, and with the exception of one, were never mailed or used. We are happy to share a selection of them here.
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