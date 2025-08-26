2025 AACA Zenith Award winner crowned

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) has selected a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge as its 2025 Zenith Award winner ©West Peterson, AACA

Hershey, Pennsylvania – The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) has selected a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge as its 2025 Zenith Award winner. The AACA Zenith Award is the ultimate recognition that is bestowed by AACA for outstanding and critically authentic automotive restoration.

The 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is owned by Debra Powell and Gil Powell of Denver, North Carolina. Debra’s father, Gil, was service manager at Thomas Pontiac in Parkersburg, West Virginia, when this Polar White GTO Judge arrived on December 2, 1969. He was the first to drive it, taking it to his inspection bay and putting his initials under the hood. Although his friend first bought it, Gil went on to assume ownership in 1974.

©West Peterson, AACA

He used it for the next four years and even drag raced it a bit. The Pontiac was also pressed into service to pull a pop-up camper behind it. In 1978, the GTO was parked with 65,000 miles on the odometer with a long-term dream to be restored. Gil’s health, however, wouldn’t allow it so Deb took on the project in 2021. Although she commissioned a full restoration, Deb was careful to ensure that Gil’s initials from 1969 remained under the hood.

The Pontiac GTO Judge option package originated in 1969 in response to the Plymouth Road Runner, according to the MotorCities National Heritage Area, and would be available for the next three years. It was considered the best-spec’d muscle car on the market. The Powell’s Judge package includes a L74 400cid/366hp Ram Air III (with driver control) V8 engine and an HD 3-speed manual transmission with Hurst T-handle shifter, along with 3.55 rear gears, black grille, grille surrounds, hood-scoop trim, tri-color eyebrow stripes and more… such as Rally II wheels sans trim rings, G70 x 14 blackwall tires and appropriate option package callouts to ensure that everyone knows… “Here Comes The Judge.”

©West Peterson, AACA

Just 162 Judge Convertibles were built in 1970, with a factory price of $3,492. The Powell’s GTO was restored by Brunker’s Vintage Garage and Barnes Classic Restoration.

This unparalleled AACA Award recognizes the very best automobile restoration for its overall quality, authenticity, and rarity. The 18 already award-winning antiques that competed for this year’s Zenith Award, held in late July at the 2025 AACA Grand Nationals in Dayton, Ohio, were selected from each of the AACA National shows in 2024. Only one vehicle can be crowned “Restoration of the Year,” and this stunningly restored 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge clearly earned the honor.

“Authenticity is of critical concern when it comes to annual Zenith Award recognition, as is craftsmanship and exacting attention to detail. The Zenith Award represents the best-of-the-best in the eyes of the Antique Automobile Club of America. But more importantly, the Zenith Award evokes the true spirit of the complete AACA experience,” according to Tom Cox, former AACA President and the founder of the Zenith Award program.

The runner-up, a 1938 Packard Twelve 1608 owned by Bob and Judy Tiffin of Red Bay, Alabama. ©West Peterson, AACA

Congratulations also go to the runner-up, a 1938 Packard Twelve 1608 owned by Bob and Judy Tiffin of Red Bay, Alabama. Click here to view the 2025 AACA Zenith Award program listing all the cars in the competition.

About AACA: Founded in 1935, AACA is dedicated to the authentic antique automobile experience and recognizes any and all vehicles 25-years-old-or-older. It’s known as the most inclusive antique car club in the world. It honors cars, trucks and motorcycles produced in America and throughout the world. With more than 45,000 members, it is also one of the largest clubs of its kind. For more details about the AACA, please visit www.aaca.org.

