Mecum Kissimmee Highlights 2026

Kissimmee, FL - Mecum Auction's Kissimmee auction is heating up. The auctions are taking place January 6-18 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Here are a few of the standout vehicles going under the hammer.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Studio Concept Split Window Coupe

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Studio Concept Split Window Coupe Designed by Automotive Legend Peter Brock and Refined with Features and Elements From His Early 1957 Concept Sketches, Peter Brock's Personal Car Mecum Auctions

THE STORY

Of all the legendary sports cars produced on either side of the Atlantic following World War II, the 1963-67 Corvette Sting Ray stands as an absolute landmark in the development of Chevrolet’s revolutionary fiberglass-bodied sports car. Design and development were lengthy, originating in 1957 with sketches that won an internal contest, penned by 21-year-old Peter Brock, GM’s youngest designer at the time.

Bill Mitchell, Harley Earl’s handpicked successor as head of GM’s famed styling studios, took things further by building a new racing car, using a repurposed frame from the canceled Corvette SS program. Designed and built with GM stylist Larry Shinoda, Mitchell’s “Stingray” racer took the C-Modified SCCA class championship in 1960 with Dick “The Flying Dentist” Thompson driving. Subsequently driven around Detroit by Mitchell, his electrifying Stingray racer was a major evolutionary step, followed by the XP-755 Mako Shark show car of 1961, which predicted the next-generation Corvette that entered production under Shinoda’s able guidance by mid-1962 for the 1963 model year.

The Cliff Ernst Collection

The Cliff Ernst Collection of highly significant Yenko cars meets the Kissimmee auction block Mecum Auctions

THE STORY

In the world of American muscle, certain names carry a weight far beyond horsepower ratings or quarter-mile times. Don Yenko is one of them, and so too is the late Cliff Ernst, a collector whose relentless pursuit of authenticity and passion for preservation helped keep Yenko’s legacy alive for a new generation.

At Mecum Kissimmee 2026, From the Cliff Ernst Collection will take center stage, offering bidders the chance to acquire some of the most significant cars ever to wear the Yenko name.

Chief among them is a machine of almost mythical status: the 1969 Yenko Camaro prototype, a gold-and-white supercar that stands as the very foundation of the 1969 Yenko program.

1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro Prototype Mecum Auctions

There is even a Yenko Nova up for grabs!

1969 Chevrolet Yenko Nova - L72 427/450 HP V-8, 4-Speed, 1 of 38 Produced Mecum Auctions

MoPar muscle represented with 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Convertible

1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible - 1 of 5 Produced with Automatic, Restored by Julius Steuer Mecum Auctions

This is the very first of the five automatic 1971 Hemi Cuda convertibles produced by the Chrysler Corporation. The true pinnacle of American muscle car production, just 12 Hemi Cuda droptops of any sort came from the factory during that final year of production, each one unique in its own right. Indeed, these cars were the only factory Hemi-powered convertibles offered that year. This particular car, known as the “The White Elephant,” was constructed early in the ’71 model run, on September 9, 1970. It was likely not built with racing in mind, nor was it loaded for luxury.

Of course, the 426/425 HP Hemi engine is its calling card, hosting two Carter AFB 4-barrels under the Shaker hood scoop. Behind this went the A36 Performance Axle Package, which called for the 3.55 Sure Grip 8.75-inch differential behind the A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Ordering any Hemi resulted in frame and suspension upgrades on the assembly line, and this car also came with power steering and brakes.

Mecum Kissimmee

January 6-19, 2026

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee, FL 34744

www.mecum.com/auctions/kissimmee-2026/

Check out all the action in the live feed - https://www.mecum.com/auctions/kissimmee-2026/live-feed/