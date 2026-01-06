EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
A special restomodded Corvette to cross the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee sale with 100% of proceeds going to Curing Kids Cancer

A custom 1969 Corvette restomod will be auctioned at Mecum Kissimmee on January 16, 2026, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Curing Kids Cancer, a nonprofit pediatric cancer research foundation.

Old Cars Weekly
Mecum Auctions

Kissimmee, FL - A custom 1969 Corvette restomod will be auctioned at Mecum Kissimmee on January 16, 2026, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Curing Kids Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to funding cutting-edge pediatric cancer research.

The owner planned on restoring his Corvette as a "forever car." The project began with a clean, never-hit 1969 Corvette coupe and was transformed into a modern performance machine featuring a GM LT4 crate engine, Magnuson TVS 2650 supercharger, Nick Williams 103mm throttle body, and a Bowler Street Performance 4L80 transmission. The car delivers 589 rear-wheel horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque, with every system upgraded using best-of-the-best components.

A prostate cancer diagnosis became the spark that caused the donor to rethink the project’s initial purpose. Inspiration now came from watching his daughter’s work with pediatric cancer patients and seeing firsthand the urgent need for better treatments. After learning more about the impact of Curing Kids Cancer, he made the decision to donate the entire value of the car to support lifesaving pediatric cancer research.

“We are incredibly honored by this generous gift,” said Grainne Owen, Co-Founder of Curing Kids Cancer. “As C.S. Lewis said, ‘You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.’ This donor has done exactly that—turning a personal moment of reflection into lifesaving support for children who urgently need better treatment options.”

The vehicle may be viewed here, and registered bidders can participate in person, online, or by phone, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Curing Kids Cancer.

About Curing Kids Cancer: Curing Kids Cancer is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 with the mission to fund innovative research and treatments for pediatric cancer. Since its inception, Curing Kids Cancer has raised over 34 million to support cutting-edge research, providing hope to families dealing with childhood cancer. For more information or to support CKC, visit curingkidscancer.org.

Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
