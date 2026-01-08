Bonhams|Cars kicks off 2026 with the offering of a one-of-one Bugatti Chiron Super Sport leading the way in Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ – The 2024 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport “Éléphant Blanc” will take center stage as Bonhams|Cars returns to the Westin Kierland Resort in Arizona for its annual Scottsdale Auction on January 23, kickstarting their slate of 2026 sales.

Estimated at $4,500,000 – 5,000,000, this one-of-one Sur Mesure commission pays homage to Bugatti’s legendary Type 41 Royale and its iconic “Éléphant Blanc” motif. Delivered new to Canada, it’s finished in a factory-applied Glacier White exterior paired with a bespoke French Racing Blue interior – a one-off rare combination that underscores its exclusivity. Retaining its original finish and showing just 2,750 miles, the “Éléphant Blanc” stands as a modern masterpiece that bridges Bugatti’s prewar heritage with its uncompromising vision of the future.

The Scottsdale Auction will also present an impressive lineup of 57 collector cars, offering a diverse selection of meticulously restored classics and rare coach-built icons to celebrity-owned vehicles and modern supercars.

Another standout highlight is the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. Originally delivered in rare green with yellow leather – a special-order combination seldom seen on 300 SL Roadsters – the vehicle now presents in Ivory with a Dark Red leather interior. Delivered new in 1957 from Stuttgart and accompanied by its factory delivery documentation and invoice, this is a well-presented example of one of the most iconic sports cars of its era.

Also notable in the sale is the 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Low-Roof Coupe by Boano. One of only 68 examples completed by Felice Boano’s coachbuilding firm, the vehicle was delivered new to Italy and retains its original engine per factory records and marque expert Marcel Massini. Recently restored, it boasts exceptional provenance, having once belonged to Giorgio Billi, a pivotal figure in Ferrari’s history and principal of ATS Automobili.

Additional highlights in the sale include:

A 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo showing just 408 miles from new and regarded to be among the finest examples of the model on the global market.

A 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Coupe, one of only 424 examples produced in 2003 equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and showing a little over 9,000 miles.

A 1996 Hummer H1 Four-Door Hard Top Pickup, previously owned and last car purchased by legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Scottsdale Auction

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, AZ

January 23

