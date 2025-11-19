2025 International Historic Motoring Awards winners announced

The classic car world once again held its International Historic Motoring Awards (IHMA), presented by Lockton and held at the Peninsula London hotel on November 14th, getting bigger and better each year.

This year’s winners were announced in front of more than 390 guests at a sold-out ceremony, and the evening was hosted by renowned broadcaster and racing driver Amanda Stretton.

David Lillywhite, Editorial Director of IHMA organizers Hothouse Media, said: “The classic car world continues to defy economic trends. The events get bigger and better every year, the restoration companies and specialists set the quality of work higher and higher, and the owners themselves continue to indulge in their passions for the driving and ownership of these remarkable cars. The industry is thriving, and the record attendance of the International Historic Motoring Awards from all around the world is further proof of that.”

Highlights of the Awards included:

Star appearance by legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro

The one-off 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Jet on display

Guests from around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, USA, UAE, Japan and Europe

Celebrity guests including US TV star Wayne Carini, male model David Gandy and comedian Paul Smith

Over £7m worth of cars on display outside and inside the venue

Representatives from the worlds of collector car restoration, events, motor sport, sales, manufacturing and more

More than £20,000 was raised at the event for Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity

Giorgetto Giugario receiving his Lifetime AchievementAward. Historic Motoring Awards

Legendary and proflific designer Giorgetto Giugario was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, for his seven decades as one of the most influential automotive designers of all time.

Giugiaro was responsible not just for many of the most iconic cars of the last 70 years but also for motorcycles, watches, furniture, cameras, and even pasta and a cathedral organ. His best-known car designs include the original VW Golf and Fiat Panda, the Maserati Ghibli and the Lotus Esprit. At the awards, he was reunited with the one-off Aston Martin DB4 GT Jet, which he said he last saw when it was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961.

Other highlights included the Personal Achievement of the Year award, presented to Tomas de Vargas Machuca for his 37-day, 14,899km drive through 12 countries from Paris to Peking in a 1925 Bentley, and the presentation of the Industry Supporter of the Year to the Heritage Skills Academy, which trains young people in traditional car restoration skills.

Geoff Love, Managing Director of IHMA organizers Hothouse Media, said: “The IHMA’s near-400 crowd and our winners from across the world made one thing clear: historic motoring is in very good hands. Yes, we celebrate the past, but it’s the fresh thinking, the new generations coming through and the incredible craft on display that give this world its real momentum.”

2025 IHMA winners

Lifetime Achievement - Giorgetto Giugiaro

Car of the Year - Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition by Boreham Motorworks

Bespoke Car of the Year sponsored by Octane magazine - Eagle Lightweight GTR

Restoration of the Year sponsored by the Classic Car Register - Hispano-Suiza H6C ‘Boulogne’ by Jonathan Wood

Motoring Event of the Year sponsored by Nyetimber - Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

Motorsport Event of the Year sponsored by Revs Institute - Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Breakthrough Event of the Year - The Royal Automobile Club Concours

Race Series of the Year - Endurance Racing Legends

Rally or Tour of the Year - Tour de Corse Historique (Modus Vivendi)

Museum or Collection of the Year sponsored by Magneto magazine - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Specialist of the Year sponsored by Castrol Classic Oils - Tom Hartley Jnr

Club of the Year sponsored by Lockton Performance - Aston Martin Owners Club

Book of the Year - Power Unleashed: Trailblazers who Energised Engines with Supercharging and Turbocharging, by Karl Ludvigsen (Evro)

Personal Achievement of the Year sponsored by Petersen Automotive Museum - Tomas de Vargas Machuca for driving the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge solo

Rising Star of the Year - Ethan Blake-Jones, Paddock Speedshop

Digital Media of the Year - Petersen Automotive Museum

Industry Supporter of the Year - Heritage Skills Academy

Each category (except for Lifetime Achievement and Car of the Year) was judged by a distinguished panel of experts and prominent figures from the motoring world. The judges included TV stars Jay Leno, Wayne Carini and Donald Osborne, Le Mans legend Derek Bell and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance chairman Sandra Button.

The Car of the Year was voted for by members of the public including readers of Octane and Magneto magazines.

The esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award was decided by a panel of experts appointed by Hothouse Media.

2025 IHMA winners explained

Lifetime Achievement - Giorgetto Giugiaro: Giorgetto Giugiaro is one of the all-time greats of design, responsible not just for many of the most iconic cars of the last 70 years but also for motorcycles, watches, furniture, cameras, and even pasta and a cathedral organ. His best known car designs include the original VW Golf and Fiat Panda, the Maserati Ghibli, the Lotus Esprit and the Aston Martin DB4 GT Jet.

Car of the Year

Shortlist

Sunbeam 350hp ‘Blue Bird’

Alfa Corse Alfa Romeo 158

Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo

Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen

Boreham Motorworks Alan Mann 68 Edition

Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3)

BRM P5781 ‘Old Faithful’

Winner

Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition by Boreham Motorworks

This perfect recreation of one of the greatest British Saloon Car racers of all time is fully backed by the Ford Motor Company and approved for historic racing by the FIA. Unlike the other awards, it was chosen by the public, attracting a record 6000 votes.

2025 IHMA Car of the Year Alan Mann 68 Edition Ford Escort Jordan Butters - Historic Motoring Awards

Shortlist

R33 Stradale by Automotive Artisans

Alan Mann 68 Edition by Boreham Motorworks

Rolls-Royce Corniche ‘Henry II’ by Niels van Roij Design

Wood & Pickett Mini by CALLUM

Lightweight GTR by Eagle

Veloce12 Barchetta by Touring Superleggera

Battista Novantacinque by Pininfarina

Batur Convertible 'One-Plus-One’ by Bentley Mulliner

Winner

Eagle Lightweight GTR

Eagle’s three decades of restoring and developing Jaguar E-types, and its obsessive attention to detail, resulted in the stunning sub-1000kg high-performance Lightweight GTR.

2025 IHMA Bespoke Car of the Year Eagle Lightweight GTR Dean Smith - Historic Motoring Awards

Shortlist

Jaguar C-type by Tony Purnell / Pendine / CKL Developments

Aston Martin Two Litre Sports by RS Williams

Hispano-Suiza H6C Type Sport Torpedo by RM Auto Restoration

Ferrari 410 Superamerica by Paul Russell & Company

Hispano-Suiza H6C ‘Boulogne’ by Jonathan Wood

Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy by Tom Hartley Jnr

Siata 208 CS Balbo by RX Autoworks

Winner

Hispano-Suiza H6C ‘Boulogne’ by Jonathan Wood

Owner Simon Kidston’s very personal quest to restore the car his uncle once owned and restorer Jonathan Wood’s dedication to the task saw the H6C Boulogne take the prize.

2025 IHMA Restoration of the Year Hispano-Suiza Tim Scott - Historic Motoring Awards

Shortlist

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The Amelia Concours

The Bridge

Salon Privé

ModaMiami

The Aurora

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Winner

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The judges were impressed not just by the quality of the world-class concours but also by the wide breadth of events that Audrain organises throughout its Motoring Week.

Shortlist

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Le Mans Classic

Silverstone Festival (including the World Champions Collection)

Winner

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

The way that this long-running event has upped its game caught the attention of the judges, with this year’s IROC reunion and 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 championship adding to the appeal for 2025.

Breakthrough Event of the Year

Shortlist

The Royal Automobile Club Concours

Concours of Slovakia

Pearl of India Rally

The Ayrburn Classic

Icons Mallorca

Winner

The Royal Automobile Club Concours

The quality of the Royal Automobile Club’s first ever concours at its Woodcote House headquarters in Surrey won over the IHMA judges.

Race Series of the Year

Shortlist

Super Sprint (Equipe Classic Racing)

Alfa Revival Cup (Canossa Events)

Endurance Racing Legends (Peter Auto)

GT & Sports Car Cup (Automobiles Historique)

IROC (IROC Holdings

Silverline (Formula Junior Historic Racing Association



Winner

Endurance Racing Legends

Peter Auto’s Endurance Racing Legends has successfully opened up historic racing to a new generation of drivers, owners and spectators with the crowd-pleasing GTs and prototypes from the 1990s and 2000s.

Rally or Tour of the Year

Shortlist

Tour de Corse Historique (Modus Vivendi)

Terre di Canossa Rally (Canossa Events)

Flying Scotsman (HERO-ERA)

Rallye des Princesses (Peter Auto)

Oman Classics 2025 (HK-Engineering)

Winner

Tour de Corse Historique (Modus Vivendi)

This year’s 25th Tour de Corse Historique saw a record 420 cars attacking a record 22 special stages across five legs, with entries including several former works drivers and cars – an amazing eight-day celebration of Corsica’s illustrious rallying history.

Shortlist

Silverstone Museum

Petersen Automotive Museum

National Motor Museum (Beaulieu)

Autoworld (Brussels)

Museo Alfa Romeo

Nationales Automuseum The Loh Collection

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Winner

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

With a complete refit, adding a new mezzanine area and opening up the basement for extra galleries, plus state-of-the-art interactive features, 2025 was the revamped Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s year.

Specialist of the Year sponsored by Castrol Classic Oils

Shortlist

Tom Hartley Jnr

HK-Engineering

RM Sotheby's

Rally Preparation Services

Aston Martin Works

Lamborghini Polo Storico

Winner

Tom Hartley Jnr

Having sold the Bernie Ecclestone collection of Formula 1 cars followed by Mansour Ojjeh’s impressive supercar collection, while also building an impressive new base in the Cotswold’s, this was a year like no other for specialist dealer Tom Hartley Jnr.

Shortlist

Aston Martin Owners Club

Vintage Sports-Car Club

MG Car Club

Porsche Club GB

Winner

Aston Martin Owners Club

The Aston Martin Owners Club has worked hard this year to bring in a new generation of members and increase its overseas membership, along with creating spectacular 90th anniversary celebrations.

Book of the Year

Shortlist

Spy Octane: The Vehicles of James Bond, by Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury (Porter Press International)

Joseph Figoni: Le Grand Couturier de la Carrosserie Automobile Vol. II-IV: Bugatti, by Peter M Larsen and Ben Erickson (Moteurs!)

Power Unleashed: Trailblazers who Energised Engines with Supercharging and Turbocharging, by Karl Ludvigsen (Evro)

Twice Around the Clock – The Yanks at Le Mans Vol IV-V, by Tim Considine (David Bull)

The Aston Martin ‘Project’ GT Racing Cars, by Stephen Archer and David Tremayne (Palawan Press)

Winne

Power Unleashed: Trailblazers who Energised Engines with Supercharging and Turbocharging, by Karl Ludvigsen (Evro)

This life’s work by Karl Ludvigsen on the history and impact of supercharging and turbocharging was rewarded for its depth of information and high quality of presentation.

Shortlist

Guy Moerenhout for establishing the SQUADRA Abarth & Rally Collection museum

Luigi Orlandini for the success and expansion of Canossa Events

Tomas de Vargas Machuca for driving the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge solo

Fritz Burkhard for driving a Bugatti Atalante 4000 miles to display it at Pebble Beach

Winner

Tomas de Vargas Machuca

Tomas’s record-breaking 37-day, 14,899km drive through 12 countries from Paris to Peking in a 1925 Bentley was undoubtedly one of the most heroic drives of all time.

Rising Star of the Year

Shortlist

Ethan Blake-Jones (Paddock Speedshop)

William Garrett (Hilton & Moss)

Alex Hearnden (96 Engineering)

Will Marsh (VSCC)

Winner

Ethan Blake-Jones, Paddock Speedshop

Ethan Blake-Jones’s dedication to creating a youthful perspective on classic cars with Paddock Speedshop TV stood out for the judges, even in this inspirational shortlist of young achievers.

Digital Media of the Year

Shortlist

The Late Brake Show (Jonny Smith)

Richard Hammond’s Workshop (Richard Hammond / Chimp Television)

Harry’s Garage (Harry Metcalfe)

Jay Leno’s Garage (Jay Leno)

Petersen Automotive Museum, video and social media

Vintage Velocity podcast (VSCC)

Hagerty Media, multi-media platform

Winner

Petersen Automotive Museum

The judges chose the Petersen Automotive Museum for its wide breadth of contents across several channels and the in-depth knowledge it’s sharing on a very limited budget.

Industry Supporter of the Year

Shortlist

BMW Group Classic

Heritage Skills Academy

Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance

Association of Heritage Engineers

Motul

Piston Foundation

Mercedes-Benz Heritage

Winner

Heritage Skills Academy

Heritage Skills Academy has worked extra hard this year not just to train its students in all aspects of classic car restoration and maintenance, but also to publicise its work with – among others – an inspirational display of skills at the 2025 Goodwood Revival.

About the International Historic Motoring Awards - The International Historic Motoring Awards (IHMA) presented by Lockton were launched in 2011 by the team behind Octane magazine. The aim of the awards was to celebrate the achievements of the global collector car community, something which no other awards has ever done.

The IHMA’s first venue of The Renaissance St Pancras was soon outgrown, and the event moved to a series of prestigious London locations over the following decade.

In early 2024, the IHMA and Octane magazine were acquired by Hothouse Media, led by two of the original founders of the awards and Octane. The new team relaunched the awards, with a focus on even higher quality, at the new venue of Peninsula London.

About Hothouse Media, IHMA organisers - Hothouse Media was born from the desire of its two founders, Geoff Love and David Lillywhite, to celebrate the best of the classic and collector car world through events and print and digital media.

It organises the International Historic Motoring Awards, which has been running since 2011, and the Concours on Savile Row, London’s most stylish motoring event.

Hothouse Media also publishes the monthly Octane print magazine, the quarterly Magneto print magazine, the annual The Concours Year book and produces content and publications for Thorough Events, M1 Concourse, Meyers Manx, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and others.

Octane is one of the most widely read magazines in the classic car market, translated into five languages around the world. Magneto continues to win award after award for its design and editorial excellence. The Concours Year celebrates the leading 50 concours events from around the world, and the Concours on Savile Row is a unique event that celebrates the craftsmanship of tailoring and the very best car design. Hothouse also reintroduced Vantage, the independent Aston Martin magazine, in 2025.

In addition, Hothouse’s contract publishing division has produced content and publications for the likes of M1 Concourse, Radical Motorsport, Meyers Manx, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Thorough Events, Rimac Automobili and others.

