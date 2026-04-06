48th Annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance invades Ault Park on June 14th

Courtesy of Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance /Gary Kessle Photography

The 48th annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is a nationally recognized automotive event celebrating automotive excellence. Vehicles are displayed in the historic gardens of Cincinnati’s Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, featuring a brunch and a historic car display.

This year's featured theme is “100 Years of Mercedes-Benz”, celebrating style and performance and showcasing more than 200 cars and motorcycles. The show also includes a tribute to the cars featured in the movies Fast & FuriousTM and CarsTM, and Turbo Era Cars (1973-1993). The weekend features various social functions leading up to Sunday's Concours, offering automotive enthusiasts’ opportunities to connect and share their passion. To engage the next generation of car enthusiasts, the show will also feature a Legacy Library where kids can select complimentary car books, magazines, Hots Wheels® cars, and other automotive information. The Concours will once again seek youth judges interested in judging fine automobiles through its Hagerty Youth Judging Program. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Arthritis programs of the Arthritis Foundation.

Courtesy of Courtesy of Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

Car show pre-sale tickets - $40 if purchased by May 31, 2026

Car show price at gate – $45 adults, $15 student with ID, kids 12 & under free

2026 Weekend of Events:

Saturday, June 13

12:00 pm: Countryside Tour – departing from Mariemont Square

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Hangar Party – Lunken Airport, 4556 Airport Road, Cincinnati OH 45226, Executive Jet Management hangar

Sunday, June 14

10:00 am – 4:00 pm: Concours d’Elegance

10:30 am – 2:00 pm: Brunch at the Pavilion (advance ticket required)

10:00 am – 3:00 pm: Craft Beer Garden and Bourbon Tasting (separate admission required)

2:00 pm: Awards Ceremony, presenting Best of Show trophies along with class and specialty awards

2026 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

Event Details:

Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Ault Park, 3600 Observatory Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45208

Direct Ticket Link for All Events: https://www.showclix.com/events/25004

Organized by: Cincinnati Concours Foundation

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.