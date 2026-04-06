48th Annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance invades Ault Park on June 14th
The 48th annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance will take place June 13 -14 in Cincinnati’s Ault Park and will highlight 100 years of Mercedes-Benz.
The 48th annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is a nationally recognized automotive event celebrating automotive excellence. Vehicles are displayed in the historic gardens of Cincinnati’s Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, featuring a brunch and a historic car display.
This year's featured theme is “100 Years of Mercedes-Benz”, celebrating style and performance and showcasing more than 200 cars and motorcycles. The show also includes a tribute to the cars featured in the movies Fast & FuriousTM and CarsTM, and Turbo Era Cars (1973-1993). The weekend features various social functions leading up to Sunday's Concours, offering automotive enthusiasts’ opportunities to connect and share their passion. To engage the next generation of car enthusiasts, the show will also feature a Legacy Library where kids can select complimentary car books, magazines, Hots Wheels® cars, and other automotive information. The Concours will once again seek youth judges interested in judging fine automobiles through its Hagerty Youth Judging Program. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Arthritis programs of the Arthritis Foundation.
Car show pre-sale tickets - $40 if purchased by May 31, 2026
Car show price at gate – $45 adults, $15 student with ID, kids 12 & under free
2026 Weekend of Events:
Saturday, June 13
12:00 pm: Countryside Tour – departing from Mariemont Square
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Hangar Party – Lunken Airport, 4556 Airport Road, Cincinnati OH 45226, Executive Jet Management hangar
Sunday, June 14
10:00 am – 4:00 pm: Concours d’Elegance
10:30 am – 2:00 pm: Brunch at the Pavilion (advance ticket required)
10:00 am – 3:00 pm: Craft Beer Garden and Bourbon Tasting (separate admission required)
2:00 pm: Awards Ceremony, presenting Best of Show trophies along with class and specialty awards
2026 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance
Event Details:
Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 10:00am – 4:00pm
Location: Ault Park, 3600 Observatory Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45208
Website: http://ohioconcours.com
Direct Ticket Link for All Events: https://www.showclix.com/events/25004
Phone / Email: 513-321-1951 / info@ohioconcours.com
Organized by: Cincinnati Concours Foundation
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