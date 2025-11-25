EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ December 1, 2025, issue!

Check out what’s inside Old Cars’ December 1, 2025 issue. Not a subscriber? See what you are missing.

Old Cars Weekly

Terry V. Boyce highlights the forgotten GM Styling Road Masters

A special look at Harley Earl and Harlow Curtice's special GM Styling Shop ordered Buick Roadmasters.

photos from GM Archive and Special Collections

Al Rogers spotlights a 1961 Maserati Vignale Spyder

Only 242 Maserati 3500 GT Vignale Spyders were produced between 1959 and 1964, mostly by hand, with later versions featuring disc brakes and a ZF five-speed gearbox. The 3500 GT Spyder helped further establish Maserati’s reputation as a maker of stylish, high-performance road cars.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Michael Petti visits a 1938 Pontiac convertible sedan 1 of 3 known

Documented Pontiac convertible sedan survivors include 13 examples from 1937 and just 3 from 1938. The featured vehicle is the 24th constructed in 1938 and is powered by the inline six. It has the column-mounted gear shifter that was first offered in ’38. Other features include safety glass, a lock button on the parking brake, heater and radio.

Michael Petti

Bob Tomaine talks Woodie to Wagaon

Practicality’s victory over aesthetics in General Motors’ postwar station wagons might have been unavoidable, but it didn’t happen instantly.

“It’s kind of a transition car in the sense that some people call these ‘tin woodies,’” explained Collin McCaul, whose 1951 Pontiac Streamliner is featured here. “A few years earlier, you would’ve seen a lot more wood on the outside of the car and a few years later, there would be no wood anywhere. This car still has wood on the inside.”

Bob Tomaine

Bill Renda gives us a participant's perspective

It was 6:00 a.m. on a crisp fall morning last October, with the sun just getting ready to pop over the horizon. I was walking into the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week at The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I., under the spotlights and fanfare awaiting me. It was like a dream and all I could think was, “How the heck did I make it here?”

Bill Renda

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the December 1, 2025, issue of Old Cars.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor WeekHarley EarlHarlow CurticeMaserati 3500 GT Vignale SpyderRoadmaster
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
