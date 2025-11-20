Old Cars Holiday Gift Guide 2025

The Complete Book of Corvette

“The Complete Book of Corvette: Every Model Since 1953” lives up to its name by dissecting each model year of “America’s Sports Car.” Respected author Mike Mueller has dug deep into the original press releases and contemporary newspaper and magazine articles to tell the story of each model year of Corvette through 2024. Included are all the facts, as well as examples of the period printed speculation and other drama leading up to the debut of America’s most exciting automobile.

The book is broken down by Corvette generation, then by model year. Illustrations are a mix of period factory color and black-and-white shots and recent professional photography. In each chapter, the basic Corvette stats are highlighted with a sidebar for each model year. Among all of the production car information are some of the Corvette concepts that never made it into production, and the stories of how those concepts fit into the Corvette’s production story.

Overall, the book is a lavish, hardcover piece with more than 350 heavy pages that masterfully connect the story and the data behind each model year of Corvette. Order from publisher Motorbooks for $60 at quarto.com or look for it at your favorite book seller.

2025 Hudson Essex Terraplane Calendar



Get a Hudson a month with the annual Hudson Essex Terraplane Calendar. Each year the Hudson Essex Terraplane Calendar supports Hudson-related causes, and so far it has contributed $45,000. The 2026 calendar contains 12 months’ worth of rarely seen period photos and advertisements of Hudson Motor Car Co. products and is available for $20 (includes shipping). To order by check, send payment of $20 to Mike Cherry at 3 Silver Queen Ct., Park City, UT 84060. To order online, go to hudsoncalendar.com.

OBS Chevy Trucks 1988-1999

We’ve always wondered how the 1988-1998 generation of full-size Chevrolet and GMC trucks — called the GMT400 series by General Motors ­— became known as the “Old Body Style” trucks. That answer, and more importantly, how to personalize them, is answered in S-A Design’s book “OBS Chevy Trucks 1988-1999: How to Build and Modify.”

Author Kevin Whipps is well versed on GMT400 GM pickups, having owned a few in his time, and tackles upgrading their brakes, lowering the trucks, adding air ride suspensions, customizing interiors, wheel and tire basics, body and paint work, and upgrading engines and transmissions including factory engines plus swapping in LS and LT engines. All of these steps and others are fully illustrated with hundreds of color images that also include completed trucks for inspiration to potential builders.

Order a copy from publisher CarTech Books for $29.95 plus shipping and handling at cartechbooks.com or call 800-551-4754.

New Juice from Dyna-Batt

Lighten up your roadster by removing the heavy 40-lb. battery and replacing it with Performance Distributors’ 13.5-lb. Dyna-Batt! The Dyna-Batt produces more power per pound than any battery on the market. It has the cranking power of wet cell batteries three times its size! This is due to the extremely low internal resistance which allows faster, more consistent starting. The Dyna-Batt does not have a cold cranking amp rating like other batteries, but has been tested to crank engines with compression ratios as high as 15:1. The Dyna-Batt is completely dry cell and can withstand the rigors of high-performance and racing environments. The Dyna-Batt has an excellent storage life and recharges very quickly. It’s also been improved with the addition of brass terminal posts, which are more conductive and corrosion-resistant.

For more information, contact Performance

Distributors:

2699 Barris Dr.,

Memphis, TN 38132

901-396-5782

info@PerformanceDistributors.com

www.PerformanceDistributors.com



OLD CARS ‘SWAG’

Give Old Cars gear this holiday season with our full line of hats, shirts, bags and other accessories, plus much more to prepare die-hard hobbyists for the upcoming show season. Old Cars’ store has dozens of great items, and plenty more coming! Shirts feature past or present Old Cars logos, our famous 1954 Chevy panel truck, beloved late research editor Kenny Buttolph and other great designs. Digital back issues are also available on the site.

Go to https://store.oldcarsweekly.com to see the wide selection and order today!

Old Cars Price Guide Big Book

Give the gift of pricing information with the “Old Cars Price Guide Big Book: Pricing from 1901-2012.” This 376-page paperback book contains all of the prices from Old Cars’ extensive pricing database with 300,000 prices for domestic and imported cars and trucks, from American Austin to Willys and AC to Yugo in the car section, to Acura to Willys-Overland in the combined import and domestic truck section.

Whether buying or selling, the “Old Cars Price Guide Big Book” is a handy reference that any gearhead won’t want to be without. Get it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/4mBCHtZ



OLD CARS GIFT SUBSCRIPTION



Stop sharing and start keeping your past issues of Old Cars by ordering a gift subscription for an old car pal or relative. Each gift subscription includes a card to let the recipient know the source of the generous giver — you! Have Old Cars delivered to a friend or relative by calling 877-300-0243, or going to https://www.oldcarsweekly.com/page/subscribe and clicking the orange “Click Here to Subscribe” link.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.