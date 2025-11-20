Bonhams Motorcycles gears up for their online ‘Winter Sale’

THE WINTER SALE – BONHAMS MOTORCYCLES ONLINE

MILTON KEYNES – DECEMBER 5-15, 2025

A FESTIVE FEAST OF CLASSICS, PROJECTS, SPARES & MEMORABILIA

Bonhams Motorcycles - Bonhams Motorcycles will present their eagerly awaited Winter Sale hosted from their dedicated facility in Milton Keynes. Scheduled for December 5-15, the sale features an incredible array of collectors’ motorcycles with true pedigree, high-performance pin-up ‘race replica’ superbikes, and golden era vintage motorcycles with significant provenance, as well as a treasure trove of truly remarkable project motorcycles, hard to find spares and rare memorabilia – 120+ Lots to be sold without reserve! Bidding will take place online and is complemented by a public, in-person viewing, Wednesday, December 10 and Thursday, December 11. With exclusive viewing Friday, December 12 for lots 501, 519 and 525.

Left: Ex-Charlie Sanby, 1974 and 1975 Isle of Man TT; offered from the estate of the late Alain de Cadenet, 1974 Ducati 750SS Right: Offered from the estate of the late Alain de Cadenet, 1954 Vincent 998cc Series-C Black Shadow Bonhams Motorcycles

Among the star attractions is the ex-Charlie Sanby, 1974 Ducati 750SS (– To be sold Without Reserve!) - a machine steeped in racing heritage and offered from the esteemed estate of the late Alain de Cadenet. Charlie Sanby, celebrated as the legendary “Lord of Lydden” after conquering the inaugural race at the Kent circuit in 1966 (and again in 1967), was one of the true giants of 1960s–70s road racing. The 750SS, stored in a sealed container that was involved in a fire, presents an exceptionally rare restoration opportunity: although exposed to considerable heat, the tires were still holding air when the machine was removed from the container and the engine also turned over with compression. Joining this remarkable Ducati are two further treasures from the same container and estate: a 1972 Ducati 750 Sport ( To be sold without reserve!) and a 1954 Vincent 998cc Series-C Black Shadow (To be sold without reserve!). Together, this trio offers collectors an extraordinary chance not only to acquire their dream machines, but to personally oversee their rebirth - true phoenixes ready to rise anew.

Left: 1974 Ducati 750 GT Right: 2011 Ducati GT 1000 Bonhams Motorcycles

The auction also showcases an exceptional array of Italy’s finest - machines defined by bold design, racing heritage, refined craftsmanship, luxurious touches, and unmatched performance. A standout highlight is the 1974 Ducati 750 GT. Bike Magazine praised the model, noting: “Unlike a good proportion of modern big bikes, the Ducati is a totally balanced machine. It's dominated by the throbbing V-twin motor, yet you feel that the bike has been designed as an entity, with all other components matching the engine's performance."

This example, a 1974 model first registered in 1975, has had only two previous owners and is believed by the vendor to have covered just 2,032 miles since leaving the factory. Its engine was rebuilt by DTS of Wakefield, the bike was restored by East Restorations, and it was finished to factory specification by renowned specialists Made In Italy Motorcycles at a cost of £6,000, including a new seat, fresh paintwork, and Conti silencers.

Bringing things right up to date is the 2011 Ducati GT 1000, a rare example from Ducati’s limited-edition Sport Classics range. Delivered new in the UK, this example shows just 4,780 miles from new.

Early motorcycle production combined bicycle frames with simple engines, driving rapid innovation. The MMC Werner, with its front-wheel-mounted engine, became one of the era’s most influential machines. Motor Cycling later praised the 1¼hp model as the best-known pioneer design, built from 1897 to 1902 before Werner introduced its landmark central-engine layout.

Left: 1898 MMC Werner 217cc Motocyclette. Right: 1912 Triumph 3½hp Bonhams Motorcycles

The 1898 MMC Werner 217cc Motocyclette, registration BL 5569, is a rare surviving example with a well-documented history tracing back to its first owner, Walter W. Webber of Webbers, Basingstoke – whose family business supplied cars in the area for over a century. It later passed through the hands of several notable enthusiasts and participated in multiple Pioneer Runs, including Werner’s centenary event in 1998. Restored some years ago by the late father of the current vendor, this is an exceedingly rare opportunity to acquire the great grandfather of todays production motorcycles. Offered from the same collection, the 1912 Triumph 3½hp is equally evocative of the Veteran era and includes a Stewart speedometer and a Sunbeam MCC Pioneer Register plaque.

As winter settles in and the evenings grow darker, the sale presents an exceptional selection of motorcycle restoration projects – ideal for keeping busy in the garage over the colder months. With more than 120 lots offered without reserve, it’s a great chance to secure that long-coveted project, from a 1929 Brough Superior Overhead 680 project – a matching frame, engine and fuel tank example eligible for the prestigious, Bonhams-sponsored VMCC Banbury Run once completed – through to entry-level projects from just £250, such as the c.1950/51 Triumph 649cc project. Add to this the numerous lots of supplementary spares, and there truly is something for every enthusiast and every budget.

Left: 1929 Brough Superior Overhead 680 Project. Right: A c.1951/50 Triumph 649cc Project Bonhams Motorcycles

The sale also features an exceptional range of bicycles, including several standout pieces from the Rex Judd Collection. Looking ahead, Bonhams’ Spring Stafford Sale on 25–26 April 2026 will present 11 historically significant motorcycles from the legendary Rex Judd stable, among them an 1898 The Motor Traction Company Ltd ‘Holden’ 800cc Flat Four ‘Motor Bicycle’ and a c.1911 Pierce 696cc Four. Make sure to mark your calendars for the International Classic MotorCycle Show, where these remarkable machines will take centre stage.

Left: c.1895 Unidentified Tricycle with Starley Axle Right: The Rex Judd Collection, A Dursley Pedersen gentleman’s safety bicycle Bonhams Motorcycles

Following the success of The Late Robert Lusk Collection at the recent Autumn Stafford Sale – realizing over £2.63 million together with a 98% sell-through rate – Bonhams further reaffirmed its position as the premier auction house for important collectors’ motorcycles and single-owner collections. Bonhams will present two of Robert’s most prized motorcars: the 1912 Buick 22.5hp Model 35 Touring , featuring pinstriping by the legendary Von

Dutch, and the original 1930 Morris 17.7hp Isis Six Saloon, which has had just two owners from new and remained with its first family for 80 years.

Left: 1912 Buick 22.5hp Model 35 Touring Right: 1930 Morris 17.7hp Isis Six Saloon Bonhams|Cars

Low-mileage, low-owner motorcycles have been surging in popularity, and several standout examples now offer all the key qualities that future-focused collectors look for. The 1990 Honda VFR750R RC30, displaying just 121 miles from new, has undergone a professional restoration by model specialists GT Performance Engineering and stands as an iconic WSBK homologation special. Also on offer is the 2017 BMW 1,170cc R nineT Racer S (to be sold Without Reserve!), which has covered a mere 1,641 miles. As Bike Magazine noted: “The R nineT is a high-performance motorcycle stripped to the essentials, and it’s therefore true to the spirit of the original café racers. It is not a lazy custom pastiche.”

Left: Only 121 miles from new, 1990 Honda VFR750R Type RC30

Right: One owner and only 1,641 miles from new, 2017 BMW 1,170cc R nineT Racer (To be sold Without Reserve) Bonhams Motorcycles

Register to Bid - Download the Bonhams App - Public Viewing - Complimentary Auction Appraisals

With more than 160 exceptional lots waiting to be explored, the Catalog is now live - Register today and download the Bonhams App before the countdown begins! See the helpful GUIDE FOR BUYERS and mark your calendar for the public viewing days on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 December, open from 09:00 to 17:00. The Bonhams team will be on hand to guide you through the lots, explain the bidding process, and offer complimentary auction appraisals throughout the day. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or discovering auctions for the first time, the Winter Sale provides the perfect opportunity to discuss your motorcycle or collection. To book a viewing appointment, email motorcycles@bonhams.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.