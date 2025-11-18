Museum of the Horseless Carriage receives donation of rare 1910 Olds Limited Roadster

Hickory Corners, Michigan - Just weeks after a 5.1-million-dollar world record-breaking sale of a 1911 Olds Limited, a similar concourse quality restored example was given to a budding auto museum in Michigan. A rare 1910 Olds Limited Roadster has been donated to the Museum of the Horseless Carriage, located on the campus of the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI.

Museum of the Horseless Carriage

Thanks to the generosity of renowned Kalamazoo, MI eye surgeon Dr. John Trittschuh, the museum—which is dedicated to showcasing pre-1916 “brass era” motorcars—is now in possession of what is believed to be the only 1910 Oldsmobile Limited Roadster still in existence.

Dr. Trittschuh exhibited this stunning automobile during the 2024 “Celebration of Brass” event held at the Gilmore Car Museum and has displayed the car there since.

While handing over the title to the Museum of the Horseless Carriage, Dr. Trittschuh commented that the museum “is the perfect place to showcase this incredible car."

And "incredible," it is!

Museum of the Horseless Carriage

Only 325 Limiteds were produced between 1910-1912, with only five Roadsters among them. Each rode on tires 43" tall—placing the fenders at the height of a standard light switch! Today, just thirteen Limiteds are known to remain. This impressive Roadster is considered by many in the automotive hobby as among the finest, most accurate restorations there is right down to the smallest detail: a riveted muffler.

In 2020 Museum of the Horseless Carriage was established as its own 501c3 non-profit and began exhibiting pre-1916 vehicles at the historic 90-acre campus of the Gilmore Car Museum. They are currently conducting a fundraising campaign for an all-new 12,000 sq ft exhibit building designed in part after a 1910 Kalamazoo automobile sales showroom.

The Museum of the Horseless Carriage is located on the historic campus of the Gilmore Car Museum—North America’s largest auto museum—located just 20 minutes northeast of Kalamazoo, MI. You can learn more about the museum, how you can get involved, support it financially or donate a vehicle visit MuseumOfTheHorselessCarriage.org

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.