A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ July 1, 2025, issue!

Check out what’s inside Old Cars’ July 1, 2025 issue. Not a subscriber? See what you are missing.

Old Cars Weekly

Gerald Perschbacher expounds on the legacy of R.E. Olds

When Ransom Eli Olds turned his back on his initial Oldsmobile operation and struck out on his own in the American car industry, his friends expected grand results while his competitors had to wince over that prospect. Still, the industry was emerging with advances each year to feed the growing demand for personalized transportation that only the automobile could provide.

Phil Skinner hunts Ford's elusive Cougar that has been lost to history


In the early 1960s, Ford toyed with new design concepts that toured the circuit to test the public's buying tastes. One such car was Ford’s stunning Cougar 406.

Phil Skinner

Dave Doucette announces the coming of the 'Judge'

GTO sales were beginning to sag by the late 1960s amidst the growing competition. Pontiac responded in 1969 with the GTO The Judge.

Dave Doucette

Richard Lentinello highlights 'Old Reliable' a one-owner 1971 Chevelle SS

York, Pa., resident Bruce Eaton is the sort of person who cherishes a good thing. His 1971 Chevelle was bought in 1971 and has kept true to its factory roots.

Richard Lentinello

Al Rogers talks about the 'Boss'

The story behind Ford's Mustang Boss and a restoration of a 1970 Mustang Boss focused on the goal of preservation

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Gregg Merksamer celebrates a special return to 2025 New York International Auto Show

In a celebration of automotive heritage that spans generations, the 2025 New York International Auto Show displayed the original Chrysler Six prototype — the last such surviving example of the vehicle that launched the Chrysler brand 100 years ago. This remarkable car, which debuted at the 1924 New York Auto Show, graced the 2025 show floor from April 18-27 at the Jacob K. Javits Center. Its presence offered attendees a rare and unforgettable glimpse into the origins of one of America’s most iconic automotive companies. 

Gregg Merksamer

Also, included in the July 1st issue is a collection of Reader Rides, a 10 question interview with Alex Manos of Beverly Hills Car Club, Auction results and Parts & Projects in Little Rock and more!

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the July 1, 2025, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.

Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online!

