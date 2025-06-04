EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
The Grand Motoring Film Festival is on the move

The Grand Motoring Film Festival moves to Friday night, expands offerings during Hilton Head Island Concours.

Old Cars Weekly

Hilton Head Island, SC The Grand Motoring Film Festival, a celebrated event that brings together the automotive and cinematic arts, is shifting gears in 2025 with a move to a new night. Traditionally held on Thursday evening, the festival will now take place on Friday, October 31, during the prestigious Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, allowing for expanded programming and a more immersive experience for attendees.

“We're thrilled to bring the Grand Motoring Film Festival to the start of the Concours weekend,” said Guy Smith, founder of the Grand Motoring Film Festival. “This new timing gives us the ability to showcase more vehicles, welcome additional guests, and create a richer, more dynamic environment that celebrates the art of automotive cinema in a unique setting.”

Grand Motoring Film Festival theater Grand Motoring Film Festival

This move to Friday aligns the Grand Motoring Film Festival more closely with the weekend’s main events, opening the door for an entirely new audience who arrive on Hilton Head Island for the Motoring Festival. It will also allow organizers to introduce an expanded array of activities, including a larger display of static vehicles, giving filmgoers a closer look at an eclectic mix of classic, exotic, and rare automobiles before the evening’s screenings.

Now in its ninth year, the Grand Motoring Film Festival is renowned for its celebration of automotive culture through film, featuring both vintage and contemporary short films, documentaries, and feature-length productions. The evening blends red carpet energy with automotive passion, attracting car lovers, filmmakers, and collectors from across the country.

The Friday evening event will continue to offer its signature mix of film screenings, special guests, and fine refreshments, with the added appeal of a larger audience and extended footprint. More details, including featured films and special appearances, will be announced later this summer.

Call for entries is now open, with a deadline of August 26 as organizers are actively seeking film submissions. Learn how to submit your film, plus get updates and ticket information, by visiting www.grandmotoring.com

ABOUT GRAND MOTORING FILM FESTIVAL: Now entering its ninth year, the Grand Motoring Film Festival has established itself as a premiere event in the motoring community, celebrating the intersection of the automotive and cinematic arts. Bringing automotive aficionados and film enthusiasts together to showcase and recognize the most outstanding work created by independent filmmakers, journalists, students, production companies and advertising agencies, the Grand Motoring Film Festival is uniquely positioned to become North America’s premier motoring film festival. https://www.grandmotoring.com/

