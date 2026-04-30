A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 1, 2026, issue!

Al Rogers came face-to-face with the one and only Super Snake!

Shelby asked his chief engineer, Fred Goodell, to create a special GT500 for a Goodyear promotion for the debut of its new Thunderbolt tire. Goodell chose a Wimbledon White GT500 (serial number 67402F4A00544, aka “0544”) and extensively modified it, installing a lightweight race 427-cid V-8 similar to the Le Mans-winning GT40 Mk II engine.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Bob Tomaine and the 'Bird of Flight

When the owner of a 1963 T-Bird decided it was time to fall in love with a '55 T-Bird.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Readers like you spotlight your T-Birds and Mustangs

Old Cars' readers love their 'Birds and 'Stangs!

Courtesy of Bud Elliot

Old Cars reader, Randy Redmund tells the tale of his lucky find, 1969 Hurst/Olds

It’s funny how you can sometimes start a day with the standard things planned, and then everything can completely change.

My retirement involves restoring General Motors muscle cars from my garage. I usually spend 6-10 hours a day working on cars, and I thank God every day that I get to have such a great time in retirement. I usually take a break at about 11:30 to eat lunch and take a brief siesta. But on one January day in 2025, I was looking through Facebook before returning to the shop and noticed a 1969 Hurst/Olds for sale.

Courtesy of Randy Redmond

John Lee takes us along for a trip to Missouri's Daniel Motors

Daniel Motors is a one-of-a-kind automobile business located just north of Carthage in southwest Missouri. The faded sign at the entrance to the property reads “USED CARS — ANTIQUE CARS,” and 20 to 25 of both can be seen randomly parked like so many boulders that rolled down the hillside.

Courtesy of John Lee

Gerald Perschbacher asks,"When was before the War?"

Years ago, it was simple to understand the term “before the war.” When the car hobby was maturing in the 1960s and 1970s, everyone understood that the reference “prewar car” was the designation for an auto made in any country prior to the Second World War. But even this was an unclear designation.

Courtesy of Gerald Perschbacher

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the May 1, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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