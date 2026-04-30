75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to reunite Four Star Cars from 1933 Chicago World’s Fair

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA — Well over three years into the Great Depression, people needed hope, and that’s what the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair provided. Initially intended to pay tribute to the achievements of the prior 100 years, the event—formally named the Century of Progress International Exposition—offered a glimpse of future greatness in the homes and automobiles, the trains and airships of tomorrow.

Originally planned for a six-month run, the exposition proved so popular that it was repeated in 1934. In total, more than 39 million people paid to enter its gates—and the transportation exhibits were among the most popular attractions. There, America’s premier luxury marques displayed their finest forward-looking offerings, each a unique interpretation of the pinnacle of automotive design and technology.

Courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

As part of its 75th celebration, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will serve as host to four noteworthy cars designed for this exposition.

“These star cars made a lasting impression on automotive design,” says Concours Chief Judge Chris Bock. “They defined the elegance of the Classic Era.”

Duesenberg’s entry, the Arlington Torpedo Sedan, featured one-off coachwork designed by Gordon Buehrig and produced by Rollston. The close-coupled sedan body was fitted to the long-wheelbase Model J chassis with power provided by the marque’s supercharged straight-eight engine, the most powerful production engine at that time. Its rumored $20,000 price tag earned it the nickname, “Twenty Grand.”

Packard presented an elegant Sport Sedan by Dietrich, enhanced with styling elements that predicted future designs. The refined second-generation V-12 engine was a study in silent, powerful propulsion, the ideal mechanical complement to a visually stunning design. It too carried a nickname, “The Car of the Dome,” a reference to the exposition’s Travel and Transportation Building where it took center stage.

Cadillac’s entry was far more contemporary, featuring a streamlined body developed by Harley Earl’s GM Art and Colour Section. Appropriately named the Aerodynamic Coupe, its advanced exterior was complemented by Cadillac’s 16-cylinder engine, offering boundless power and torque.

Most startling among the four was Pierce-Arrow’s Silver Arrow, a radical departure from the conservative firm’s traditional designs. Its V-12 engine introduced a year earlier was the obvious choice for its drivetrain, the perfect complement to the streamlined, avant garde body designed by Phil Wright.

The 1933 Duesenberg SJ "Twenty Grand" Rollston Arlington Torpedo Sedan was named Best of Show in 1980. Photo Credit: Kimball Studios / Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The Duesenberg, Packard, and Pierce-Arrow show cars all survive and will be reunited at the forthcoming Pebble Beach Concours on August 16. Joining them will be one of the very few surviving limited production examples of the Cadillac Aerodynamic Coupe.

The 75th Concours will also pay tribute to its historic ties in racing as well as the many “first-ever” gatherings of cars that have made it famous, and it will feature cars ranging from early American Speedsters to Ferraris and Japanese race cars.

For more information and for tickets, go to pebblebeachconcours.net.

About Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance - First conducted in 1950, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® (www.pebblebeachconcours.net) has grown to be the world's premier celebration of the automobile. Only the most beautiful and historic cars are invited to appear on the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links®, and connoisseurs of art and style gather to admire these masterpieces. Charitable donations raised by Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® now total over $45 million. Related events include Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance® presented by Rolex, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Auctions presented by Gooding Christie’s. Pebble Beach®, Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Automotive Week are trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Pebble Beach Company. All rights reserved. For more information, please call 831-622-1700 or visit pebblebeachconcours.net.

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