A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ September 1, 2025, issue!

Bradley Gerke takes us to a time when Bugatti and Duesenberg combined forces

The lesser-known story from the timeline of motoring history — one where Ettore Bugatti and the Duesenberg brothers were actually friends who combined their genius to develop an extraordinary engine for the Allied forces during World War I?

Bradley Gerke

John Lee visits a Vega 'Time Machine'

In case you missed the introduction of the 1975 Chevrolet Vega, one has just been dug up in Seward, Neb. It hasn’t been started or driven, nor touched by human hands, for 50 years.

John Lee

Rodney Kemerer covers a Father's Day car show in 90120

For those of you who could not make it to Beverly Hills, Calif., for the Father’s Day Car Show this year, I am happy to fill you in on what you missed.

Rodney Kemerer

Angelo Van Bogart talsk about Auburn's last hurrah

The 1935 Auburn 851 and 1936 852 Speedsters were the third generation of a model that was intended to bring eyes and wallets to Auburn showrooms, where buyers would more likely purchase a sedan or coupe or perhaps even a Cabriolet. However, it was the Great Depression, and Speedster sales were all too rare of an occasion. Auburn dealers were often forced by the factory to take one of the impractical Speedsters beginning in 1928, when the body style bowed in the Auburn line.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Angelo Van Bogart catches up with a 1930 Cord Cabriolet

Mark and Diane Besser have a type: low, sleek and sporty, with room for two just people. The Bolivar, Mo., residents have some pretty spry rides that fit that description, from a Muntz Jet to a Woodhill Wildfire and a Kaiser-Darrin, among other sporty rides. It should be no surprise that when Mark went looking to add a prewar sports machine, he went looking for an Auburn, Cord or Duesenberg and eventually landed a very well-preserved 1930 Cord Front Drive (L-29) Cabriolet.

Mike Eppinger

Rodney Bauman covers a new show run by auto shop students

The flyer read, “Cruisin’ Flathead High!” If Flathead High sounds familiar, it should, ’cause we’ve spotlighted student projects in the Kalispell, Mont., school’s auto shop a time or two before in Old Cars. Throughout our subject auto shop’s 76-year history, there hadn’t been a car show held there — at least not ’til just recently.

Rodney Bauman

