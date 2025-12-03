Acceler8 Automotive Education program looking to build on 2025 success in 2026

Acceler8

Acceler8 – the independent non-profit Automotive Education Program founded by Law Enforcement veterans to help at-risk youth – is heading into 2026 with incredible momentum thanks in large part to funding from the California Community Reinvestment Grants (CalCRG) program, which will allow a significant expansion of its efforts to train and mentor at-risk youth.

Years of hard work by the Acceler8 team was recognized by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the funding has been put into immediate effect. The first task was to secure a permanent location in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles under the new 6th Street Bridge. Step two was the appointment of Rodrigo Rivera, the full-time Head of Education and Chief Instructor, who will be spearheading the new Acceler8 Automotive Education Program.

2026 TRAINING PROGRAMS

Already underway are the 16-Week Basic Mechanic Classes. The new career-focused program has been designed for young adults aged 18–24 based on an ASE curriculum to train students for entry-level certification with the ability to connect graduates to industry career opportunities.

New for 2026 will be the introduction of the California Pre-Apprenticeship Program available through Acceler8 as part of a vocational training pathway designed to prepare individuals for the workplace. In particular, the program is aimed at candidates who are disadvantaged or low-skilled and is intended to help them enter and find success in California's Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs).

The programs are formally registered with the California Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) and require a documented partnership with at least one DAS-approved apprenticeship sponsor. The Acceler8 pre-apprenticeship curriculum will focus on industry-based training, classroom instruction, and essential skills such as job readiness and work ethic. The aim is to also be able to provide wraparound supportive services such as housing or childcare. Successful completion of the course enables graduates to attain consideration for acceptance into a full-time, paid apprenticeship, serving as a critical bridge to high-demand, high-wage careers in sectors like construction, IT, clean energy, and healthcare.

Alongside the 16-week Mechanics Classes, Acceler8 is also offering Four-Week Workshops. This program is available every quarter throughout the year, introducing students to the automotive industry through hands-on experience and field trips. Its purpose is to provide insight and guidance on potential career paths, potentially as a precursor to the more intensive Mechanics Classes.

Thanks to California State funding, Acceler8 will be in a position to transition youth with no experience through training up to an apprenticeship and potentially a career in the automotive sector and beyond.

HIGH-IMPACT 2025

The dedicated team at Acceler8 took a high-energy approach to 2025 with the aim of raising awareness and reaching as many disadvantaged youth as possible. In addition to its tutoring and mentoring activities, Acceler8 participated in the free-to-attend Petersen Museum Career Fair in March 2025, hosting more than 800 youth at a career exploration event offering guidance to young people trying to make their way up the career ladder. The event was extremely successful, with all places allocated to young hopefuls, who were able to speak directly to representatives from local and national employers as well as educators. Such was the success of this event, that it will be happening again at the Petersen on March 11, 2026.

April 2025 saw the start of the Formula DRIFT racing series, for which Acceler8 is the Official Community Outreach Program. In that role, the team assisted with the new Formula DRIFT Driven Experience , which welcomed youth to all eight rounds of the national motorsports series. Students were invited to meet teams, drivers, sponsors and series staff as they learned about the complexities of the sport and received insight into potential career opportunities. Through their local schools and colleges, more than 2000 participants were treated to this behind-the-scenes access, a free lunch, and tickets to watch the qualifying sessions. Acceler8 played a vital role in liaising with local schools, coordinating transport, track entry, and organizing guest speakers among its regular duties.

With the opening Round 1 and Final Round 8 taking place in Long Beach, CA, Acceler8 was able to invite its own students to attend and worked with local schools to ensure all places were filled. And with so many partners in town for the October Final, Acceler8 held an opening ceremony for its new Los Angeles facility shortly before the 2025 Formula DRIFT season climax. Students, supporting partners and VIP guests were invited to tour the facility, gaining insight into the possibilities the building presented for 2026 and beyond.

THANKS TO PARTNERS

The accelerated growth of the Acceler8 Automotive Education Program wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of a number of key partners, many of whom have been involved from the beginning. They include:

Armor Guys

BendPak

Borla Performance Exhausts

Formula DRIFT

Gene Haas Foundation

Petersen Automotive Museum

Shopmonkey

The ID Agency

They would also like to again recognize and thank the State of California Community Reinvestment Grants and Los Angeles County Care First Community Investment for their support and belief.

GET INVOLVED

The Accelerate Education Group (Acceler8) is an independent non-profit organization supported by the Los Angeles Police Protective League. It is committed to providing substantive alternatives to crime and substance abuse that will change lives and help build future leaders in Los Angeles County.

In addition to recommending students to the program, we invite the Greater Los Angeles community and automotive enthusiasts to get involved with Acceler8. As a nonprofit organization, it is funded solely by donations and sponsorships from the community. All funds raised go directly to the Acceler8 program and help to provide each student a chance to enter the automotive industry by gaining the skills needed to advance their potential while being mentored by leaders within the community. Furthermore, Acceler8 welcomes qualified volunteers to join the program to impart their knowledge and life skills either mentoring the students or providing their expertise. Please visit acceler8education.org to learn more about the Acceler8 program, to enroll a student, volunteer for the program, or to donate.

ABOUT ACCELER8 - Accelerate Education Group (Acceler8) is an independent non-profit organization supported by the Los Angeles Police Protective League. It is committed to providing substantive alternatives to crime and substance abuse that will change lives and help build future leaders in Los Angeles County. It does this by providing a curriculum designed to help enhance knowledge within the automotive field, as well as mentoring, life skills, job skills and hands-on experience. Please visit acceler8education.org to learn more about the Acceler8 program, to enroll a student, volunteer for the program, or to donate.

