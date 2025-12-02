EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
‘Bianco Speciale’ 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO to heat up Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Mecum Auctions announces The Bianco Speciale, the only factory white Ferrari 250 GTO, will headline the Kissimmee 2026 Auction.

Walworth, Wis. – Maintained, repaired and refinished, but never restored, Bianco Speciale, the only Ferrari 250 GTO to leave the Ferrari factory in white, is set to headline the Mecum Auctions lineup at The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, January 6-18 in Kissimmee, Florida. Among only 36 produced from 1962 to 1964, the Bianco Speciale stands alone as the sole 250 GTO delivered with white livery applied by the Ferrari factory. This distinguishes it as one of the most desirable Ferraris in existence and earned Chassis No. 3729GT its distinctive moniker, which serves as a singular expression of individuality within the most exclusive fraternity in automotive history. With its successful racing career and distinctive white livery, Bianco Speciale’s offering at Kissimmee 2026 presents an extraordinary opportunity to join its illustrious legacy.

The rare 'Bianco Speciale' Ferrari 250 GTO

  • One of the mere 36 250 GTOs produced from 1962 to 1964
  • The sole 250 GTO delivered with an unprecedented white livery applied by the Ferrari factory 
  • Maintained, repaired and refinished, but never restored
  • Bianco Speciale is one of the most desirable Ferraris in existence
  • Will cross the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee 2026, The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, to take place this January 6-18
For more information on Mecum Kissimmee 2026 and all other scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule.

