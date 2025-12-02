‘Bianco Speciale’ 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO to heat up Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Walworth, Wis. – Maintained, repaired and refinished, but never restored, Bianco Speciale, the only Ferrari 250 GTO to leave the Ferrari factory in white, is set to headline the Mecum Auctions lineup at The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, January 6-18 in Kissimmee, Florida. Among only 36 produced from 1962 to 1964, the Bianco Speciale stands alone as the sole 250 GTO delivered with white livery applied by the Ferrari factory. This distinguishes it as one of the most desirable Ferraris in existence and earned Chassis No. 3729GT its distinctive moniker, which serves as a singular expression of individuality within the most exclusive fraternity in automotive history. With its successful racing career and distinctive white livery, Bianco Speciale’s offering at Kissimmee 2026 presents an extraordinary opportunity to join its illustrious legacy.