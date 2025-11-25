Curtis Leaverton Collection coming to Gooding Christie’s Amelia auction March 5-6

Gooding Christie’s announces offerings from the Curtis Leaverton Collection for its 2026 Amelia Island Auctions, set to take place on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. Gooding Christie's

Gooding Christie's - Global collector car auction house Gooding Christie’s announces offerings from the Curtis Leaverton Collection for its 2026 Amelia Island Auctions, set to take place on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. The 16th annual Amelia Island Auctions will feature the late Curtis Leaverton’s exceptional collection of vintage and modern sports cars, racing marvels, and contemporary supercars, including an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport, a well-maintained Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/3 with period race history, a Porsche Carrera GT showing less than 2,000 miles, and a sleek Jaguar XJR-15. The entirety of the 19-lot collection, ranging from Vincent and MV Agusta motorcycles to mid-century favorites from Alfa Romeo and Abarth, will be offered without reserve. Gooding Christie’s is continuing to consign for the Amelia Island Auctions; interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to the specialist team for more information.

Academically trained as an industrial engineer, Curtis Leaverton professionally entered the motorcycle industry with his Hot Rods brand, established in 1993 to meet market demands for aftermarket parts sourcing. Fueled by his deep personal passion and proclivity for all things motorsport, Mr. Leaverton’s business went on to incorporate a family of brands, including Pivot Works, Hot Cams, Cylinder Works, Wrench Rabbit, Vertex Pistons North America, and eventually, VintCo in 2016 – focused on vintage motorcycle parts and restoration. Throughout the years, as an avid motorcycle rider and competitive vintage and contemporary racer, Mr. Leaverton amassed the thrilling collection of sports cars and bikes offered at the Amelia Island Auctions. Gooding Christie’s is uniquely privileged to present these offerings from the Curtis Leaverton Estate, all at no reserve.

“Curtis Leaverton’s passion for motorcycles and engineering led him to build businesses that supported these communities with quality replacement components. He exercised the same precision with his collecting, choosing only the best examples, and maintaining them in ready to use or race condition,” said Rupert Banner, Gooding Christie’s Senior Specialist. “In keeping with Mr. Leaverton’s wishes, the trust administering his estate plans to use the proceeds from the sale of the vehicle collection to support organizations assisting children with cancer and other serious illnesses, reflecting causes that were meaningful to him.”

Amelia Island Auctions Date: Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Resort

Public Preview: Wednesday, March 4 through Friday, March 6

General Admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Bidder Registration: www.goodingco.com/register

Live Auction Broadcast: www.goodingco.com

