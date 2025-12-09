A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ December 15, 2025, issue!

Gerald Perschbacher talks about the anatomy of a Classic

Conservatively speaking, a classic car is not always a custom car. Also, the definition of “custom” used here has no connection with “customizing” in the street-rod sense. For decades, classics have been defined as cars of exceptional standing, high in price, notable in features, well powered with milestone power plants, very low in production, and honored as exceptional vehicles when new in the pre-1950 era. This is also essentially the definition of a classic as defined by the Classic Car Club of America for cars it considers Full Classics, its copyrighted label.

Gerald Perschbacher

Bob Tomaine highlights a Chevelle Malibu 4-speed

Some who bought their brand-new muscle cars valued the colors, the badging and the graphics that went with the drivetrains, while others saw things differently.

“The old farmer bought it just for muscle,” said Bob Fernald, owner of the 1970 Chevelle Malibu featured here. “He only wanted to go fast, and as the story goes, he didn’t want to buy an SS because he didn’t want to pay the insurance on it.”

Bob Tomaine

John Lee talks about the end of a Dodge Custom 880

The 1963 Dodge 880 was a beautiful car, but few people are familiar with its heritage.

Prior to 1960, Dodges rode on a 122-inch-wheelbase chassis, the same as Chrysler Windsor and Newport models and all De Sotos (which exited the company entirely early in 1961).

John Lee

Al Rogers gives the details on a 1955 Chevy Sedan Delivery



After five years of searching, Gordon Watson finally located a 1955 Chevrolet Model 1508 sedan delivery in a North Dakota junkyard. Upon contacting the yard owner, he learned the car was set for scrap. Acting quickly, he arranged for a friend in Minneapolis to verify its authenticity. The inspection confirmed that the vehicle was, indeed, a genuine and intact 1955 Chevy sedan delivery.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Bob Tomaine gets down with a Cosworth Vega

There are those cars that were well known in their day, but have since become somewhere between uncommon and obscure.

“Some people will recognize the car as a Vega,” said Robert Black, whose 1975 Cosworth Vega is shown here. “They might not know what a Cosworth is, unless it’s somebody ‘older.’”

Not knowing what a Cosworth is would be understandable.

Bob Tomaine

