Hot Rod Power Tour and Hot Rod Drag Week celebrate Route 66 in 2026

LOS ANGELES — The HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week are back and heading to Route 66 in 2026! The two traveling events will stop at several cities along the legendary highway.

The 32nd annual HOT ROD Power Tour will take place from June 8-12, 2026. The tour will hit five venues: Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL; Village of Rantoul in Rantoul, IL; World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO; Missouri State University in Springfield, MO; and Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, OK.

Hot Rod Power Tour

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2026 SCHEDULE:

Kickoff / Day 1 : June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

: June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2 : June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL

: June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL Day 3 : June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

: June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Day 4 : June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO

: June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO Day 5: June 12 - Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

The 22nd annual HOT ROD Drag Week will take place from September 13-18, 2026. Drag Week will take off from and end at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL and hit several raceways in between: Byron Dragway in Byron, IL; Cordova Dragway in Cordova, IL; and World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO.

The world’s toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days.

Hot Rod Drag Week

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2026 SCHEDULE:

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test ‘N’ Tune – September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 1: September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2: September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL

September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL Day 3: September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL

September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL Day 4: September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Finals / Day 5: September 18 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

HOT ROD Drag Week registration opens in February - more details to come!

Connect: For more information on HOT ROD Power Tour, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-power-tour

For more information on HOT ROD Drag Week, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-drag-week

