Des Moines Concours donates $15,000 to Children’s Cancer Connection

Des Moines Concours

DES MOINES, IOWA - Members of the Des Moines Concours and the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation proudly presented Children’s Cancer Connection a check for $14,986. The donation is provided through proceeds from Des Moines Concours sponsorships and Charity Gala, as well as individual contributions during the September show.

Children’s Cancer Connection is the official charity partner of the Des Moines Concours. Jennifer Hines, CEO of Children’s Cancer Connection, said “This donation will help provide free programs and resources that bring comfort, community, and joy to Iowa families affected by childhood cancer. Together, alongside partners such as Des Moines Concours and Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation, we are helping ensure no child or family walks this journey alone and that they have hope when it's needed most.”

Since 2014, the Des Moines Concours and Children’s Cancer Connection have partnered on the September Concours event. Children’s Cancer Connection coordinates the volunteer force for the event. The Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation has donated nearly $170,000 to Children’s Cancer Connection.

About Des Moines Concours and Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation - The Des Moines Concours is a premier exhibition of vintage, antique, classic and special interest vehicles that is held every year on closed streets of downtown Des Moines. Free and open to the public, this community event hosts 20,000 visitors.

The Des Moines Concours is produced by the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation, whose mission is to promote our automotive heritage in Iowa and the Midwest through educational projects that celebrate the art and design of the automobile and highlight the economic benefits of our automotive heritage. The Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and contributions may be tax deductible.

About Children’s Cancer Connection - Children's Cancer Connection (CCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families in Iowa that have been impacted by a pediatric cancer diagnosis. For 37 years, CCC has been providing educational resources, support outings, camp programs, events and other outreach to more than 850 Iowa families at no cost to them. Visit ccciowa.org for more information.

