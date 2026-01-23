Barovier&Toso with Pininfarina craft trophy for upcoming 2026 1000 Miglia Florida

1000 Miglia Experience Florida

Miami, Florida –In honor of the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida, February 20-23 with start and finish in Miami, Barovier&Toso and Pininfarina unveiled an exclusive trophy, an iconic object conceived as both a design and symbolic gesture. The piece translates into form the founding values of the event: precision, motion, memory, and vision.

“We are honored to collaborate with two legends such as Pininfarina and Barovier&Toso on a trophy that captures the essence of the Red Arrow, a dialogue between design, craftsmanship, and competition. This object transforms speed and precision into a timeless form, forged in Venetian Crystal, to celebrate the teams that best embody the spirit of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida,” said Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA EVENTS USA. Ega Worldwide is the Official Licensee and Organizer of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.

The trophy was designed by Pininfarina, a leader in timeless design, and handcrafted by Barovier&Toso, the historic Venetian glassmaker that has shaped the art of glass for over seven centuries.

The project originates from a foundation of automotive design. The reference to the wooden radiator shells of early racing cars is not a literal citation, but rather a nod to the methodology of carving, subtracting, and defining volumes. This approach, both archaic and deeply modern, is reinterpreted by Pininfarina through its design language, transforming a functional element into a refined form with dynamic tension.

The result is a sculptural composition that is precise and balanced. The form emerges from control of the material. The object becomes a tribute to heritage and innovation, perfectly aligned with the spirit of the 1000 Miglia Experience.

“The trophy distills our design philosophy into a sculptural gesture shaped by motion, balance, and emotion. Inspired by a mascherone, the piece represents a dialogue between past and present—a historical reference reinterpreted through a contemporary language,” said Paolo Trevisan, Senior Vice President of Design at Pininfarina of America. “Through our collaboration with the renowned Barovier&Toso, craftsmanship and design converge to transform the spirit of the 1000 Miglia into a timeless symbol of performance and tradition.”

Trophies will be awarded to the winners of the following categories:

– 1000 Miglia Original Car Class

– Classic Icons Car Class

– Hyper-Car & Super-Car Class

Each element is handmade in the Barovier&Toso furnaces in Murano.

“It is a great honor for Barovier&Toso to collaborate with 1000 Miglia and Pininfarina in creating an object destined to represent an event of such international importance. This partnership is rooted in a shared trust in the values of Italian excellence, design rigor, and artisanal craftsmanship. Being part of this dialogue means contributing, through Venetian Crystal, to a narrative that unites design culture, competition, and memory,” said Fabio Pelosini, Regional Manager Americas for Barovier&Toso.

The trophy is a point of convergence among three Italian excellences:

the design expertise of Pininfarina, distilling aerodynamics and motion into an iconic form;

the centuries-old mastery of Barovier&Toso, translating molten material into works of light since 1295; and the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, an event that extends the legend of the Red Arrow onto an international stage while preserving its values, style, and competitive spirit.

Each piece is accompanied by an official certificate of authenticity, attesting to its uniqueness, handcrafted nature, and exclusive creation for the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida 2026—sealing a project that transcends the concept of an award to stand as a testament.

Founded in 1927, the 1000 Miglia is widely regarded as “the most beautiful race in the world.” It is a unique celebration of Italian excellence, bringing together tradition, innovation, and a passion for motorsport. The iconic Red Arrow (Freccia Rossa), the symbol of the event, represents nearly a century of history. Organized by 1000 Miglia Srl, a company controlled by the Automobile Club of Brescia, the race takes participants on a journey through some of the most evocative landscapes, showcasing the very best of automotive engineering and design.

1000 Miglia Experience Florida is an official format of the 1000 Miglia. It is organized by the official licensee Studio Ega Srl and its U.S. operating company, Ega Events USA LLC. The event debuted in 2025 with 70 participating vehicles and attracted thousands of spectators across the Sunshine State.

Barovier&Toso is the oldest glassworks in the world, founded in 1295 and still based in Murano, Venice, where it has always been committed to preserving the glassmaking tradition while continuously innovating it. Its products (lighting and decorative objects) are timeless masterpieces, unique in design, craftsmanship, technology, and creativity, which for seven hundred years have inspired and shaped emotions.

A global icon of Italian style, headquartered in Italy with an established presence in the United States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is internationally recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty inspired by the values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisanal workshop into an international services group, becoming synonymous with automotive styling and a leader in industrial, product, and experiential design, as well as architecture, yachting, and mobility beyond the automotive sector. Over more than ninety years, Pininfarina has completed more than 1,300 automotive and mobility projects and over 650 design and architecture projects, receiving more than 70 international design awards in the past decade alone. Since 2021, Pininfarina of America’s design studio has been certified each year as one of the “Great Places to Work” in the United States, where the company operates offices in Miami and New York City.

