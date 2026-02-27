The Savoy spotlights Corvettes in new temporary exhibit

Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of its latest temporary exhibit, Corvette: The Early Years. Following a positive debut at General Motors’ 1953 Motorama show in New York City, the Chevrolet Corvette rushed into production. Widely recognized as “America’s Sports Car,” this fiberglass-bodied, two-door, two-seater filled the void of a domestically built roadster. Boasting eight generations of manufactured success, the Corvette has become an American icon. In this exhibition, we are focusing on the early years, showcasing a variety of special examples from the first three generations: C1 (1953-1962), C2 (1963-1967), and C3 (1968-1982). The exhibit is on display now through May 31, 2026.