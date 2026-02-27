The Savoy spotlights Corvettes in new temporary exhibit
The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of its latest temporary exhibit, Corvette: The Early Years.
Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of its latest temporary exhibit, Corvette: The Early Years. Following a positive debut at General Motors’ 1953 Motorama show in New York City, the Chevrolet Corvette rushed into production. Widely recognized as “America’s Sports Car,” this fiberglass-bodied, two-door, two-seater filled the void of a domestically built roadster. Boasting eight generations of manufactured success, the Corvette has become an American icon. In this exhibition, we are focusing on the early years, showcasing a variety of special examples from the first three generations: C1 (1953-1962), C2 (1963-1967), and C3 (1968-1982). The exhibit is on display now through May 31, 2026.
NOW ON DISPLAY
- 1955 Chevrolet Corvette, No. 699, On loan from Greg Wyatt Auto Sales
- 1955 Chevrolet Corvette, No. 700, On loan from Greg Wyatt Auto Sales
- 1957 Chevrolet Corvette, Savoy Collection
- 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Racer, On loan from General Motors
- 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, On loan from Greg Wyatt Auto Sales
- 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Gulf Oil #38, On loan from the National Corvette Museum, Bowling Green, KY
- 1965 Chevrolet Corvette 502 Wide Body, On loan from the National Corvette Museum, Bowling Green, KY
- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, Savoy Collection
- 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Manta Ray, On loan from General Motors
- 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Greenwood Daytona Turbo, On loan from the National Corvette Museum, Bowling Green, KY
The Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, visit savoymuseum.org.
If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.