Southern Spring Nationals now hosted in NASCAR garage area of Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte, NC - For the first time ever at Charlotte AutoFair, the Southeastern Spring Nationals will be hosted inside the NASCAR garage area at Charlotte Motor Speedway!

And it gets even better…. Show cars registered in the Southeastern Spring Nationals will have the opportunity to take paced laps on the legendary oval!

That’s right! YOU’RE DRIVING THE TRACK!!!

Saturday night during a special AutoFair celebration, YOU will be driving YOUR car on the same asphalt where racing legends made history… And the best part?

It’s included with your vehicle registration. No extra charge.

This isn’t a parking lot cruise. This isn’t a crawling parade lap.

The inaugural AutoFair Track Cruise takes place Saturday evening at 7:00 PM, following the Awards Ceremony and Picnic hosted in the beautiful

Speedway Club overlooking the track and AutoFair.

A huge thank you to Charlotte Motor Speedway for making this possible.

Motorcycles and convertibles are not permitted for safety reasons.

Don’t wait — REGISTER TODAY and be part of the first-ever AutoFair Track Cruise!

Deadline Extended!

You still have time to sign up!

NEW DEADLINE: March 20

The Hornets Nest Region extends a cordial welcome to all fellow AACA members attending the Southeastern Spring Nationals. April is a great time of year to visit Charlotte and we would be especially pleased if you would choose to join us this year.

The Hornets Nest Region extends a cordial welcome to all fellow AACA members attending the Southeastern Spring Nationals. April is a great time of year to visit Charlotte and we would be especially pleased if you would choose to join us this year

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.