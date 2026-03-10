EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Southern Spring Nationals now hosted in NASCAR garage area of Charlotte Motor Speedway

For the first time ever at Charlotte AutoFair, the Southeastern Spring Nationals will be hosted inside the NASCAR garage area at Charlotte Motor Speedway!

Old Cars Weekly

Charlotte, NC - For the first time ever at Charlotte AutoFair, the Southeastern Spring Nationals will be hosted inside the NASCAR garage area at Charlotte Motor Speedway!

And it gets even better…. Show cars registered in the Southeastern Spring Nationals will have the opportunity to take paced laps on the legendary oval!

That’s right! YOU’RE DRIVING THE TRACK!!!

Saturday night during a special AutoFair celebration, YOU will be driving YOUR car on the same asphalt where racing legends made history… And the best part?

It’s included with your vehicle registration. No extra charge.

This isn’t a parking lot cruise. This isn’t a crawling parade lap.

The inaugural AutoFair Track Cruise takes place Saturday evening at 7:00 PM, following the Awards Ceremony and Picnic hosted in the beautiful

Speedway Club overlooking the track and AutoFair.

A huge thank you to Charlotte Motor Speedway for making this possible.

Motorcycles and convertibles are not permitted for safety reasons.

Don’t wait — REGISTER TODAY and be part of the first-ever AutoFair Track Cruise!

Deadline Extended!
You still have time to sign up!
NEW DEADLINE: March 20

The Hornets Nest Region extends a cordial welcome to all fellow AACA members attending the Southeastern Spring Nationals. April is a great time of year to visit Charlotte and we would be especially pleased if you would choose to join us this year.

The Hornets Nest Region extends a cordial welcome to all fellow AACA members attending the Southeastern Spring Nationals. April is a great time of year to visit Charlotte and we would be especially pleased if you would choose to join us this year

Antique Automobile Club of America
800 W. Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, PA 17033
717-534-1910, AACA.org

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

AACA Southern Spring NationalsCharlotte Speedway
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
‘Celebrating 100 Years of Imperial’ coming to America’s Transportation Experience in May
Old Car News‘Celebrating 100 Years of Imperial’ coming to America’s Transportation Experience in MayOld Cars Weekly
10 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale sale
Old Car News10 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale saleOld Cars Weekly
State of Washington now offers LeMay custom license plate
Old Car NewsState of Washington now offers LeMay custom license plate
Hit the flea market to find the parts you need
Old Car NewsSpring Carlisle 2026 signals start of collector car seasonOld Cars Weekly
The Savoy spotlights Corvettes in new temporary exhibit
Old Car NewsThe Savoy spotlights Corvettes in new temporary exhibitOld Cars Weekly
John Lemmons Collection - 1960 Ford Custom Deluxe Country Squire Wagon
Old Car NewsMecum offers up automotive ‘captivation’ with the John Lemmons Collection in GlendaleOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest