Spring Carlisle 2026 signals start of collector car season

CARLISLE, PA – The collector car hobby announces spring as Spring Carlisle 2026 returns to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, April 22–26. As one of the most anticipated and largest automotive gatherings of the year, Spring Carlisle brings nearly 100,000 automotive enthusiasts together for a five-day celebration of buying, selling, trading, and connecting within the hobby that drives their passion.

At the heart of the event is the world-famous Spring Carlisle automotive flea market, spanning 8,100 vendor spaces and offering millions of parts, accessories, collectibles, automobilia, tools, memorabilia, and hard-to-find items. Whether attendees are restoring a classic, upgrading a modern vehicle, or simply treasure hunting, Spring Carlisle remains a must-attend destination for automotive enthusiasts of all interests.

Complementing the automotive flea market is the always-active car corral, where hundreds of vehicles of all eras are offered for sale by their owners. From project cars to show-ready classics and modern performance machines, the car corral serves as a dynamic marketplace for buyers and sellers alike.

Adding to the Spring Carlisle excitement is the two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. The auction takes place at the nearby Carlisle Expo Center, April 23–24 at 10 AM daily and over the course of two high-energy days, welcomes hundreds of consignments across the auction block. This gallery of rides offers bidders a diverse selection of desirable collector vehicles and deals that truly accelerate. All Spring Carlisle admission credentials include access to the auction. This year, the auction welcomes back its popular all-Truck hour on the 23rd at approximately 3:30 PM, while preview hours start the 22nd at 8 AM and run through the auction’s conclusion.

Beyond buying and selling, Spring Carlisle highlights the present and future of the hobby through its Manufacturers Midway and the ARMO Hot Products Showcase. Presented by the Automotive Restoration Market Organization (ARMO), the showcase features new and innovative products designed to enhance restoration projects and vehicle customization. It’s a firsthand look at emerging trends and must-have upgrades.

New for Spring 2026 and on display ONE DAY ONLY (April 22), Carlisle Events celebrates America’s 250th with the state’s official mobile experiential unit. This custom-built, traveling experience is designed to bring the country's 250th birthday party to Carlisle and includes Pennsylvania Pursuit, Keystone Quest, and the Commonwealth Chronicles. There’s even a prize wheel!

Spring Carlisle gates open daily at 7 AM, providing full access to the flea market, car corral, and midway activities. Discounted spectator admission tickets will be available online in advance, while multi-day passes, student discounts, and military pricing options will also be offered. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

For complete event details, registration information, and ticketing options, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855. Collector car enthusiasts interested in consigning or bidding at the auction may visit CarlisleAuctions.com or call 717-960-6400.

