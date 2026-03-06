10 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale sale
Mecum is holding their 2026 Glendale auction March 17-21 at the State Farm Arena.
Mecum is holding their 2026 Glendale auction March 17-21 at the State Farm Arena. Here are ten unique sleepers that are worthy of keeping an eye on.
1950 Ford Ute
Lot T25 // Thursday, March 19th// Glendale 2026
- 350 CIV-8, automatic
- Australian-built Ford Ute, serial no. 2 of only 49 produced in 1950
- Modified in the early 2000s
- 4-inch custom chopped top
- Tubbed bed
- Toyota front clip
- Ford 9-inch rear end with Traction-Lok
1944 Willys M201 Jeep
Lot W84 // Wednesday, March 18th// Glendale 2026
- 134 CI Inline 4-Cylinder, 3-speed manual
- Hotchkiss M201, built under license in France for use following the Second World War until the 1980s
- Restored in Europe and imported to the United States
- Finished in Olive Drab Green with U.S. Army-style graphics
- 134 CI Go Devil flathead inline 4-cylinder engine
- Dual-range transfer case
- Tan soft top
- Jerry can and pioneer tools
- Sold with lot W84.1, Single-Axle Utility Trailer
- Trailer features tail lights, a canvas top panel, and troop-style seating with tan cushions, canvas doors and side panels and an inoperable rifle
1959 BMW Isetta 600 Limousine
Lot F313 // Friday, March 20th// Glendale 2026
- Produced from 1957-1959
- Comprehensive restoration
- Based on the smaller Isetta platform
- Seats four people
- 582cc flat twin-cylinder engine, 4-speed manual transmission
- Previously part of a private collection
1966 Ford Bronco Custom Sand Dragster
Lot S123 // Saturday, March 21st// Glendale 2026
- 170 CI Inline 6-cylinder, 3-speed manual
- One-of-one custom race build from the mid-1960s, purported to be constructed from a prototype/pre-production Bronco
- Converted from stock to a super-sand dragster by Charlie Erickson and Bill Stroppe
- Known as "Eric's Racer" in its early years
- Erickson was an off-road vehicle specialist for Fairway Ford, Placentia, California, and an original off-road racing pioneer who was co-chairman of the 1968 off-road rally in Pismo Beach, California
- Entered in its first sand meet on July 4, 1967, where it lost, but success would soon follow
- Numerous wins included a first in both the hill climbs and drags at Pismo 1968
- Garaged until 2011, when a comprehensive restoration was undertaken
- Original modified 170 CI Ford blueprinted inline 6-cylinder engine
- Paxton supercharger
- Extensive race modifications
- Almost every part used in the original build remain on the Bronco today
1966 Chevrolet Custom Dually Pickup
Lot F244 // Friday, March 20th// Glendale 2026
- 5.9L Inline 6-Cylinder, automatic, Dually
- Custom build by Rtech Fabrications known as the Ponderosa
- Featured on Jay Leno's Garage
- Custom crew cab 4-door conversion fabricated from several 1964-1966 Chevrolet/GMC bodies
- 1996 12 valve Cummins 5.9L 6BT inline 6-cylinder turbodiesel engine
- 550 HP and 1,300 lb-ft of torque
- NP205 transfer case
- Dana 60 front, Dana 70 rear axle with 4.10 gears and rear Detroit locker
1970 Lamborghini Miura P400
Lot S130 // Saturday, March 21st// Glendale 2026
- 3929 cc/350 HP V-12, 5-Speed Manual
- 1 of 762 produced between 1967-1973
- 1 of only 6 examples finished in Verde Miura
- Restoration completed in 2011 by marque experts Bobileff Motorcar in San Diego, California
- Displayed at the 2011 Concorso Italiano
- Chassis no. 3685, Engine no. 30491, Production no. 247
- Odometer reads 52,997 kilometers
Lot W136 // Wednesday, March 18th// Glendale 2026
- 302 CI V-8, Automatic
- Custom build
- Ford 302 CI V-8 engine
- C4 automatic transmissio
- Currie rear end
- Disc brakes
- Roll cage
Lot T226 // Thursday, March 19th// Glendale 202
- 2.5L Inline 6-Cylinder, 5-Speed Manual
- Recent import from Japan
- Right-hand drive
- 2.5L RG25DET inline 6-cylinder engine
- Custom body kit including front and rear bumpers and the side skirts
- Carbon fiber rear wing
- Blitz front coilovers and Teins rear suspension
- 3 inch exhaust
Lot W281 // Wednesday, March 18th// Glendale 2026
- 2.4L/177 HP Inline 4-Cylinder, 5-Speed Manual
- Odometer reads 6,200 miles
- One owner
- Launch Edition no. 984 of 1,000
- One of the 1,000 Solstices that were ordered through "The Apprentice" television program
- Garaged since new
- Includes limited edition Solstice die-cast car in original box
Lot S303 // Saturday, March 21st// Glendale 2026
- 6.2L/807 HP V-8, Automatic
- 25 miles on odometer
- 1 of 300 King Daytonas produced
- Supercharged 6.2L/807 HP V-8 engine
- TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission
- Go Mango with Satin Black rear fender graphics
- Black Nappa leather and Alcantara seats with Orange contrast stitching
- Brembo 6-piston front brakes with Orange calipers
- 20x11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels
- King Daytona dashboard badge and Last Call underhood plaque
- Widebody competition suspension
- Adaptive damping suspension
- SRT Power Chiller
Event Information
March 17-21
State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale, AZ 85305
Where to Watch
- ESPN+
- Re-airs on ROKU and Prime Video
- Live Block Cam on YouTube
