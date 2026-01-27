Barrett-Jackson kicked off 2026 in style with 100% sell-through in Scottsdale

Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson jump-started 2026 during the 2026 Scottsdale Auction, held Jan. 17-25, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Celebrating its 54th year, the Scottsdale Auction hosted 6,500 bidders who competed for 1,911 No Reserve collectible vehicles that resulted in more than $191 million in auction sales.

Some of the biggest moments happened on Super Saturday. Sales were led by the sale of the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe for $2.53 million and the sale of the 1966 Lincoln Continental Custom Convertible which sold for $1.1 million. Across the auction, nine vehicles ‒ including the one-of-one 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stars & Steel Limited Edition ZR1X that hammered for $2.6 million and generated an additional $5,000 donation from the Scottsdale Fire Department ‒ raised a total of $5,855,000 for charitable causes. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $170 million for charity.

The top 10 auction vehicles that sold during the 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction included:

On Friday, Jan. 16, the third annual Rock The Block concert, sponsored in part by Arizona Lottery and Tito’s, kicked off the auction week, headlined by country music star Cole Swindell with Chase Rice as the opening act. Fifty world-class custom vehicles were showcased on the auction block on Saturday as part of the Barrett-Jackson Cup Parade presented by CRC and BluePrint Engines. Capturing this year’s coveted Barrett-Jackson Cup Ultimate Best in Show was a 1959 Chevy Impala, while a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette was presented with the People’s Choice award.

The Scottsdale Auction raised $5,855,000 million for charity through the sale of nine vehicles, which included:

One-of-one 2026 Chevrolet ZR1X Stars & Steel Limited Edition Corvette sold for $2,600,000 with an additional $5,000 donation from the Scottsdale Fire Department (Lot #3008), for a total of $2,605,000

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Track Pack Special Edition VIN 001 (Lot #3007) – $1,250,000

2005 Ford GT (Lot #3006) – $550,000

1972 Chevrolet C50 Custom Pickup (Lot #3005) – Sold the first time for $200,000 and was immediately donated back to sell three more times, for a total of $875,000

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Custom SUV (Lot #3004) – $110,000

2004 AM General Humvee M1152A1 (Lot #3003) – $75,000

1965 Ford Mustang Custom Convertible (Lot #3002) – $100,000 with an additional $10,000 donation for a total of $110,000

2025 Indian Sport Chief RT Motorcycle (Lot #3001) – $180,000

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Coupe (Lot #3000) – $100,000

Celebrity vehicles that crossed the block in Scottsdale this year included:

Linda Perry’s 1967 Chevrolet Camaro convertible (Lot #4000)

Kevin Hart’s 2024 Ford Bronco Custom SUV (Lot #1329.1)

David Spade’s 1978 Ford F250 Ranger XLT custom pickup (Lot #1025.1)

2017 Ford GT formerly owned by Tim Allen (Lot #1387)

2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE formerly owned by Jennifer Aniston (Lot #1532)

With 949 authentic pieces of automobilia selling for $4.7 million, the top three sales included:

1920s Maple Leaf Gasoline Clear Vision Model #700 Twin Visible Gas Pump (Lot #9460) - $80,500

Circa 1950s Airport Motel Neon Porcelain Sign (Lot #9480) - $78,200

Custom 1960s-Style Shelby Cobra Go-Kart (Lot #9580.1) - $57,500

Barrett-Jackson returns to Palm Beach for its next collector car auction Apr. 16-18, 2026. For advance tickets, click here. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experience packages for the 2026 Palm Beach Auction are available here. Consignments for the 2026 Palm Beach Auction are being accepted here. Bidder registration is available here.

Barrett-Jackson will host its inaugural Columbus Auction at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, June 25-27, 2026, and is returning to Nevada for its Las Vegas Auction Sept. 10-12 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company: Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

