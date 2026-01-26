Mattel Brick Shop expands product line with Hot Wheels

Mattel

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel, Inc. announced at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair that Mattel Brick Shop™ will collaborate with three new partners: Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Toyota in 2026, expanding the Hot Wheels® vehicle line. This in response to the success of recent Mattel Brick Shop launches with brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet and Honda. Each of the collaborations will reflect the individual automaker’s unique heritage, identity and design language while Mattel Brick Shop collaborations with Hot Wheels provides real metal parts and customizable elements to each individual car. Debuting throughout the year, the building sets will be available at select retailers globally, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and directly via Mattel Creations. Specific models and product details will be revealed at a later date.

“Mattel Brick Shop was created to provide adult collectors and automotive enthusiasts a unique way to engage with their favorite vehicles through immersive, hands-on building and collecting” said Ted Wu, Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “With Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Toyota joining the lineup, we’re continuing to expand the Mattel Brick Shop garage to include some of the most iconic names in automotive design and history in a tailored and reimagined way.”

Mattel Brick Shop is Mattel’s building sets brand created for adult builders and collectors. Launched in 2025, Mattel Brick Shop introduces innovative features, materials and techniques including metal parts and accessories that enhance realism of the models. Fans can customize their rides with licensed decals and components turning their vehicles into showcase-worthy builds. Previous collaborations include Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Maserati and Mercedes Benz models.

Building fans can stay up to date on the latest information from Mattel Brick Shop at www.MattelBrickShop.com.

About Mattel: Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. Mattel engages consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Visit them at mattel.com.

