1-of-1 2026 Corvette ZR1X raises $2.6 million for America’s heroes at Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction

A 1-of-1 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X which sold for $2.6 million at the 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, with 100 percent of the hammer price benefitting the Tunnel to Towers foundation. Photo Chevrolet

CHEVROLET - On Saturday, January 24, a bespoke 1-of-1 Stars & Steel-inspired Corvette ZR1X – based on the fastest car from an American manufacturer to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife – sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction for $2.6 million.

100 percent of the hammer price of this Corvette ZR1X benefits the Tunnel to Towers Foundation . Tunnel to Towers was selected as the recipient to recognize their mission to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, building custom smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and providing housing and services for homeless veterans. This mission mirrors the American pride Chevrolet celebrates with the Stars & Steel collection in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“To honor those who serve, Chevrolet created a 1-of-1 edition of America’s quickest production car, the Corvette ZR1X,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “We’re proud to know the winning bid will go directly to supporting first responders and veterans in need across the United States through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”

The winner, Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, will receive the 1-of-1 Stars & Steel-inspired Corvette ZR1X hand-painted by experts at General Motors’ Design Fabrication shop in a custom Dark Satin Steel finish, with blue features across the car including brake calipers, Santorini Blue interior and blue accents on the Carbon Aero rear wing. They will also receive the opportunity to build the twin-turbo V8 engine that powers their ZR1X’s rear wheels, the first-ever Corvette delivery at the GM Design Dome, and curated memorabilia.

Turning Performance into Purpose for America’s Veterans

GM and Chevrolet maintain a long-standing relationship with Tunnel to Towers, and have collaborated to raise more than $11.6 million in support of wounded veterans for 12 years prior to today’s auction.

"General Motors and Chevrolet have proudly stood with Tunnel to Towers in honoring those who serve and sacrifice for our nation,” said Tunnel to Towers foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “This incredible gift will help us continue delivering on our promise to never forget the families of our fallen heroes and to ensure our catastrophically injured veterans can live their lives with the dignity and independence they deserve. My brother Stephen ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel on September 11th to give his life for others – and today, through the generosity of Chevrolet, Barrett-Jackson, and this winning bidder, we carry forward that spirit of selfless service. On behalf of the Gold Star families, first responder families, and veterans we serve, we are deeply grateful."

For more than 15 years, Chevrolet has worked with Barrett-Jackson’s charity auction program to generate millions in donations for great causes. This auction brings the total amount of money Chevrolet has raised at Barrett-Jackson charity auctions through the sale of eighth-generation Corvettes to $15.5 million.

Return of Build Your Own Engine Experience

This offering also marks the return of the popular Build Your Own Engine program, last seen on Corvette in 2019. With the reinstatement of this program, Chevrolet becomes the only automotive brand to offer customers a factory-guided engine build experience.

Beginning this spring, customers ordering a new Corvette Z06, ZR1 or ZR1X have the option to add the Build Your Own Experience to their order. This exclusive experience allows them to work alongside master builders at the Performance Build Center at Bowling Green Assembly to assemble and sign the V8 that will power their Corvette1.

1. Assembled with US and globally sourced parts

