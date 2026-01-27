Gooding Christie’s featuring Tommy Trabue Collection of mid-century Alfa Romeos and Porsches at Amelia Island auctions

Santa Monica, Calif. – Automotive auction house Gooding Christie’s has announced the Tommy Trabue Collection for its 16th annual Amelia Island Auctions, taking place on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. The 27-lot collection of 1950s and 1960s Porsches and Alfa Romeos, many with incredible historic racing provenance and presented in beautifully restored and maintained condition, will be presented entirely without reserve.

Highlights of the Tommy Trabue Collection, Offered Entirely Without Reserve Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

Thomas “Tommy” Trabue is a talented vintage racer, serial entrepreneur, and co-founder of Ebbtide Boats. While spending time in Europe as a young man in the 1960s, Trabue became enamored by a variety of European automakers that were less common in the US, serving as the catalyst for Trabue to return to the States, find a job, and buy his first Porsche. In 1968, Trabue did just that, purchasing a 1964 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet that he restored by hand – the first of many such cars to come. In the early 1980s, Trabue had the means to start building his extraordinary collection of Porsches and Alfa Romeos, and began to partake in vintage racing. This culminated in what is today known as the Tommy Trabue Collection. Highlights from the collection include an Alfa Romeo TZ with extensive period racing history, two rare Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZs, a Porsche 911 GT-S retained by the factory for testing and development, an exceptionally well-restored Bahama Yellow SWB 911 S, and a 356 C Coupe ordered from the factory in an ultra-rare shade of orange and retained by one family for 46 years.

Leading Porsches from the Tommy Trabue Collection, Offered Without Reserve

“Tommy is a deeply respected vintage racer and has been active in the Porsche collecting community for over five decades. The presence of a collection like his, containing historic 356s and early 911s, some of which were modified by the factory when new for testing and racing efforts, presents an unrepeatable opportunity for collectors of the marque,” said Cameron Luther, Gooding Christie’s Specialist. “Having sold a small selection of cars from his collection at our Amelia Island Auction in 2020, we are delighted to be entrusted to represent his collection once again.”

“Although best known for his long-standing history as a Porsche collector, Tommy Trabue eventually turned his attention to Alfa Romeo, assembling a collection that represents the very best of the marque from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s – perfectly mirroring his 356s and early 911s,” said David Brynan, Gooding Christie’s Senior Specialist. “The core of the collection focuses on lightweight racing models, including a Sprint Veloce Alleggerita, both versions of the Sprint Zagato, a superb TZ, and a GTA. Each is a well-documented example, boasting period competition history or prepared for competitive vintage racing, and they are eligible for many of the world’s most important international events, from the 1000 Miglia to Le Mans Classic.”

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez

Alfisti will surely take interest in the leading Alfa Romeo of the group, the 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ often referred to as the ‘Baby GTO’, one of just 112 TZs built between 1963 and 1967, this beautiful Zagato-bodied masterpiece participated in over 25 races, rallies, and hill climbs throughout Europe in the latter half of the 1960s. A 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ delivered new to Greek shipping magnate and racer Harry Theodoracopulos is also on offer, retaining its correct Tipo 00120 engine and aluminum Zagato coachwork. This Giulietta SZ placed 9th Overall at the FIA Bridgehampton Double 400 in 1962, and was campaigned in several editions of the Monterey Historics between 2002 and 2006. Rounding out the Zagato-bodied trio is the late-production 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ 'Coda Tronca' delivered new to Lugano, Switzerland and successfully raced in a variety of historic events.

1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce Alleggerita Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

Additional Alfa Romeo lightweights include a 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce Alleggerita delivered new to the starting line of the 1956 1000 Miglia, where it finished 19th in Class and a 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA originally prepared by Conrero and restored by model specialist and former owner Scott Gray.

1969 Porsche 911 GT-S Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

1967 Porsche 911 2.0 S Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

Leading the pack of Porsches from the Tommy Trabue Collection is the 1969 Porsche 911 GT-S one of only 10 pre-series examples built specially for factory testing, it was sold ex-Werks to noted Peruvian racing driver Eduardo Dibós Chappuis and entered in the 1969 Caminos del Inca rally. This rare 911 GT-S benefitted from a high-quality restoration by respected marque specialist Roy Sanders. Also offered is a 1965 Porsche 911 which was sent back to the factory for racing modifications by its first owner, then entered in the 1966 Nassau Governor’s Trophy, and an exceptionally well-restored short-wheelbase 1967 Porsche 911 2.0 S finished in its original colors of Bahama Yellow over black leatherette.

1958 Porsche 356 A Super Coupe Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

1965 Porsche 356 C Coupe Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mike Maez.

The collection also features several outstanding 356s, including a desirable, highly original Super specification 1958 Porsche 356 A Super Coupe finished in factory colors of black over red, as well as a 1965 Porsche 356 C Coupe factory finished in an ultra-rare shade of orange and retained by one Southern California family from 1965-2001.



To view the entirety of offerings from the Tommy Trabue Collection, presented without reserve at the Gooding Christie’s 2026 Amelia Island Auctions, please visit goodingco.com. Registration to bid for the auction is now available online as well.

